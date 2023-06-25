The Fantasy Baseball season marches on as we are now over halfway through the 2023 regular season. Whether you're dominating, contending, or struggling to hold on, fantasy baseball trades are a surefire way to improve your roster. With that, figuring out who is over and underachieving is the key to distinguishing the top fantasy baseball buy and sell options. Thankfully, we have you covered with five Fantasy Baseball players to buy/sell ahead of Week 14.

*Stats up to date through 6/23

Week 14 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell Targets

BUY: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | TOR 1B

.275 BA ( .303 xBA) | 9 HR ( 9 xHR) | 42 RBI | 3 SB

Look, buying Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off someone in your Fantasy Baseball league via trade isn't going to be cheap. A consensus top-10 pick across formats during draft season, Guerrero has been rock-solid for the majority of the season. However, he hasn't provided that IT factor that other players in his range have (think Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman). With 174 fantasy points in ESPN standard leagues, Guerrero has been outshined by the likes of Spencer Steer, Justin Turner, and Nathaniel Lowe. He's been even worse in Roto leagues – slotting in as the No. 14 1B per ESPN's Player Rater.

However, all of the underlying numbers look strong for Vladdy. His baseball savant page is absurd – ranking in the 98th percentile in both Average Exit Velocity and Hard Hit Rate, the 93rd in xwOBA, and the 85th in strikeout rate. Although he's hitting just .243 this month, he's gotten incredibly unlucky with a .270 BABIP. Better days are on the horizon for the young superstar and if you can acquire him for a second or even third-round price tag, I'd jump all over him ahead of Fantasy Baseball's Week 14.

SELL: Adolis Garcia | TEX OF

.263 BA (.257 xBA) | 16 HR (15.6 xHR) | 58 RBI | 6 SB

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia checks in as our top sell-high candidate ahead of Fantasy Baseball's Week 14. Garcia started the season on fire with 14 home runs and 49 RBI through the first two months of the year. His power numbers have cooled off drastically in June but his .278 BA has kept his value afloat. However, he's someone I'm absolutely looking to sell in Fantasy Baseball trades this week.

Garcia has been the definition of streaky this season. His homerun and RBI totals are inflated by two monster performances and he's due for some batting average regression, especially considering his .383 BABIP in June – the 22nd-highest mark in baseball. As the 7th-best OF in points leagues and the fifth-best in Roto, Garcia carries a ton of weight in the community right now. While I certainly wouldn't give him away, if you can flip him for a bonafide star (think a 2:1 involving Garcia for Vladdy) that's a Fantasy Baseball trade I would be all over heading into Week 14.

BUY: Sandy Alcantara | MIA SP

2-6 Record | 5.08 ERA (4.22 xERA) | 1.25 WHIP | 78 Ks (7.3 K/9)

Moving onto pitchers, reigning Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara likely has his fantasy owners fed up with his 2023 play. Sandy was up and down throughout the first two months of the year but he completely imploded over his last two starts giving up 20 hits and 10 runs in 12 innings of work. Coupled with a blow-up against the Athletics earlier this month and he's the definition of a buy-low candidate.

Let's take a step back, however. This is a guy who dominated last season to the tune of a 2.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. But that wasn't out of nowhere as Sandy had maintained an ERA south of 4.00 in every season since 2018. While his advanced numbers aren't great, I have faith in the 27-year-old and there is no way he's finishing the season with an ERA north of 4.00. If you can secure Alcantara as your No. 2 or even No. 3 pitcher that could pay dividends the rest of the way.

SELL: Braxton Garrett | MIA SP

3-2 Record | 3.64 ERA ( xERA) | 1.15 WHIP | 90 Ks (10.6 K/9)

Another Miami Marlins pitcher makes our list – this time as a sell-high. Braxton Garrett is coming off a string of dominant performances – capped off by a 13-strikeout night against the Pirates. He's down to a 2.31 ERA in the month of June and has 36 strikeouts in 23.1 innings. Why, then, would we want to sell a 25-year-old lefty in the midst of a breakout?

Well, Garrett's likely not finishing as a top-30 starter like he is now. This is a simple case of striking while the iron's hot. Similar logic applies to when we told you to sell Mitch Keller a few weeks back. Garrett isn't going to be bad the rest of the way – rather, this is likely his peak. His last four starts have come against the Pirates, Nationals, White Sox, and Royals – four of the worst offenses in baseball. Garrett still ranks in the 11th percentile in both Average Exit Velocity and Hard Hit rate – signaling regression could be coming.

BUY: Andrew Vaughn | CWS 1B/OF

.241 BA (.250 xBA) | 11 HR (10.4 xHR) | 44 RBI

The last Fantasy Baseball buy on our list ahead of Week 14 is White Sox 1B/OF Andrew Vaughn. The 25-year-old was serviceable through the first two months of the year but hit just .194 in June. However, over the last month, he holds the 12th-lowest BABIP in the league in June (.174). Vaughn's underlying numbers are strong. He ranks in the top 25% league-wide in both Average Exit Velocity and Hard Hit Rate. With a chance of getting dealt to a better offense, Vaughn could be a potential league-winner once he gets through this slump.