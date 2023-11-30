Ahead of Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Running Backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Week 13 of the 2023 Fantasy Football season is upon us, marking the commencement of playoffs for many season-long fantasy leagues. Optimal lineup choices are more crucial than ever, especially in this final week where many teams are on a bye, adding to the complexity.

Navigating through lineup decisions can be both exasperating and gratifying in the realm of fantasy football. To assist you in making these pivotal choices, we present our start 'em and sit 'em recommendations. As fantasy managers embark on the ultimate push for the playoffs, let's delve into our early picks for Week 13 start/sit strategies.

The challenge of bye weeks returns prominently now. This is because the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Raiders, and the New York Giants will all be on a break in Week 13. Consequently, notable running backs like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Keaton Mitchell, Gus Edwards, and others will be conspicuously absent from action.

Ahead of Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Running Backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Running Backs to Start in Week 13

Zack Moss, IND (@ TEN)

Zack Moss reassumes the top running back role for the Colts in the absence of Jonathan Taylor. Previously excelling in this position, Moss recorded a minimum of 20.7 PPR points in three of his initial four games this season. With eight games featuring at least 10 total touches this season, Moss is a consistent performer. On the other end, Tennessee has allowed five running backs in the past five games to score at least 12.2 PPR points. Moss is poised to join that list.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs LAC)

Rhamondre Stevenson has overcome a slow start to the season. He has scored a minimum of 13.2 PPR points in five of his last six games. Registering over 100 total yards in three consecutive games with two touchdowns, he has also become more involved in the passing game. He faces the Chargers, who rank eighth in fantasy football points allowed to opposing running backs. As such, Stevenson is a strong consideration as a borderline No. 1 running back across all leagues for Week 13.

Jerome Ford, CLE (@ LAR)

Jerome Ford has displayed remarkable consistency. He has scored exactly 11.9 PPR points in three consecutive games and reached 11.1 PPR points in six of his last seven outings. As a reliable low-end No. 2 running back, Ford maintains a safe floor most weeks. While he has exceeded 11.9 PPR points only twice during this stretch, he faces the Rams in Week 13. This is a team that has allowed three running backs in their last five games to score at least 12.9 PPR points. Ford is anticipated to continue his productive streak as a low-end starter.

Rachaad White, TB (@ CAR)

Rachaad White's consistent and reliable production has been evident. His 13 fantasy football points in Week 12 were the fewest since Week 6. Despite a 110-yard performance being his worst in six weeks, White's upside is much higher. He plays against the Panthers in Week 13. They have surrendered the most rushing touchdowns, sixth-most rushing yards, and third-most fantasy PPG to running backs this season, White enters the spotlight. Facing a defense that recently allowed significant performances by Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry, White should have a big week.

Start ‘Em: Devin Singletary, HOU (vs DEN) and Tony Pollard, DAL (vs SEA)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 13

AJ Dillon, GB (vs KC)

AJ Dillon's starting role in Week 13 hinges on Aaron Jones's status. Even if he gets the nod, Dillon's fantasy football prospects are limited against Kansas City. While he managed 11.1 PPR points in Week 12 against Detroit with 17 total touches, including three receptions, the Chiefs pose a formidable challenge. Kansas City has yet to allow a running back to exceed 9.9 PPR points without a touchdown this season. In addition, Dillon has only found the end zone once. Monitor Jones's situation, as Dillon's viability increases if Jones is sidelined. However, his potential remains capped, particularly in deeper leagues.

Yup. AJ Dillon cleared it by that much 🙌pic.twitter.com/TSlofKOSDk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

Brian Robinson Jr, WAS (vs MIA)

Brian Robinson faced constraints on Thanksgiving against Dallas. He has produced his lowest output since Week 7 with 8.4 PPR points. With Antonio Gibson's return from a one-game absence, Robinson's involvement in the passing game dwindled. He managed just two catches for 11 yards on three targets. Playing fewer snaps than Gibson due to Washington trailing, Robinson faces another tough challenge against Miami in Week 13. The Dolphins rank sixth in the fewest fantasy football points allowed to opposing running backs. This relegates Robinson to flex-option status in most leagues for the week.

Joe Mixon, CIN (@ JAC)

Joe Mixon's Week 12 performance suffered amid Cincinnati's offensive struggles without Joe Burrow. Carrying the ball eight times for 16 yards, he averaged just 2 yards per carry. This marked his lowest rushing yards since Week 7, 2019. Although salvaging his day with a long catch-and-run, Mixon managed only eight fantasy football points. Now, facing a Jacksonville defense allowing the fewest rushing yards to backs this season, Mixon's success hinges on his involvement in the passing game. It's advisable to explore other options if available and preferred.

Sit 'em: Javonte Williams, DEN (@ HOU) and Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ TB)

Looking Ahead

In navigating the complexities of fantasy football decisions for Week 13, careful consideration of your running back choices is paramount. The matchups, player roles, and recent performances discussed above provide insights into who might thrive and who could face challenges in the upcoming games. Keep a close eye on injury updates and game scripts to make informed decisions for your fantasy lineup, aiming to secure those crucial points for a successful week.