Which Wide Receivers should you start in Week 17?

As we enter Week 17, the highly anticipated championship game looms for fantasy football enthusiasts. If you've successfully weathered bye weeks, injuries, and various challenges to reach this point, hearty congratulations are in order. However, the journey is not yet complete. For those contending for a league championship this week and finding themselves dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, fret not. Remember that numerous options are available to bolster your chances of claiming the fantasy football league title.

As always, we are here to guide you with our Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em recommendations for Week 17. Dive into this article for valuable insights into matchups, key statistics, and more to enhance your decision-making process.

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 17

Deebo Samuel, SF (@ WAS)

Despite a slightly subpar performance in his last outing against the Ravens, Deebo Samuel has been on fire over the past five weeks. He faces the Commanders this week, who have surrendered 23 touchdown catches and the second-most points to wide receivers. During Wednesday's practice, Samuel did face limitations due to a neck issue. Despite occasional setbacks, he has delivered a stellar season, consistently ranking as the WR10 in fantasy football points per game when active. His impressive statistics include a sixth-place standing in yards after the catch, a third-place position in total touchdowns, and 27th in red zone targets.

Notably, Washington's defensive tendencies set the stage for Samuel's dominance in target share (28.6 percent) and air-yard share (24.9 percent). As such, Samuel is poised for success against Washington's struggling secondary. Additionally, Washington has allowed the 14th-highest PPR points per target to perimeter wide receivers since Week 10. These further solidify Samuel's WR1 status for Week 17.

Nico Collins, HOU (vs TEN)

Nico Collins had a stroke of luck in Week 16. He scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion, earning him 13.8 PPR points. Although his yardage was modest, he faces a more favorable scenario in Week 17 with CJ Stroud back at quarterback. Stroud is likely to rely on Collins against the Titans. This is especially true considering Collins' consistent performance before his injury in Week 14.

Rashee Rice, KC (vs CIN)

Despite a dip in production in Week 16, Rice had an impressive 12 targets. He continued a streak of at least nine targets in five consecutive games. Week 17 presents an opportunity for a standout performance against the Bengals, who have struggled against wide receivers recently. With six receivers scoring at least 12.8 PPR points in the last four games against Cincinnati, Rice is poised for a strong outing.

Tee Higgins, CIN (@ KC)

Tee Higgins was a strongly recommended start last week. He delivered an exceptional performance with five catches, 140 yards, and a touchdown. With Jake Browning averaging 322 passing yards per game in his last four starts, Higgins remains a top target in a productive passing offense. While facing the Chiefs might not be the easiest matchup, Higgins' consistent involvement makes him a worthwhile start.

Start ‘Em: Stefon Diggs, BUF (@ NE) and Chris Godwin, TB (vs NO)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 17

Drake London, ATL (@ CHI)

Drake London's recent road performances have been lackluster. After a disappointing Week 16 outing, where he managed only three catches for 39 yards, starting him on the road against the Chicago Bears might not be the best decision.

Very few 6’4 WRs I’ve ever seen be able to fluently run routes and separate like Drake London. Elite hands, great route runner, 50-50 ball master, quick off the line, and good after the catch Making him the biggest buy at the WR position in Dynasty right now… pic.twitter.com/6lJelQVRQR — Snoog’s Dynasty Society (@FFSnoog) December 23, 2023

Gabe Davis, BUF (vs NE)

Gabe Davis has been inconsistent throughout the season. He did have two high-scoring games in his last five outings. However, his unpredictable nature makes him a risky option, especially considering his limited involvement in the first meeting with the Patriots. Stefon Diggs' potential resurgence also adds uncertainty to Davis' fantasy football outlook.

George Pickens, PIT (@ SEA)

Sure, George Pickens had a breakout performance in Week 16. He scored a career-best 35.5 points. That said, his track record has been inconsistent. Facing a Seattle defense that has been stingy to opposing wideouts at home, chasing last week's points might not be advisable.

Sit them: Calvin Ridley, JAC (vs CAR) and Diontae Johnson, PIT (@ SEA)

Looking Ahead

As fantasy football managers gear up for the decisive Week 17 matchups, strategic decisions at the wide receiver position could make all the difference in securing a coveted league championship. With insights into favorable starts and cautionary sits, navigating the complexities of player performance, matchups, and recent trends becomes more manageable. We advise you to rely on the consistent brilliance of players like Deebo Samuel and Tee Higgins. Conversely, we advise you to exercise caution with the likes of Drake London and Gabe Davis. These choices could define the outcome of your fantasy football season. Stay vigilant, consider the nuances of each player's situation, and may your decisions lead to victory in the pursuit of fantasy football glory.