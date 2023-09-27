Running backs often don't receive the recognition they deserve in fantasy football, but their significance has grown significantly in recent times. As we prepare for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which running backs should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Running backs have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Running Backs to Start in Week 4:

James Cook, BUF (vs MIA)

In previous years, trusting a Buffalo Bills running back was challenging due to their committee-based approach in the backfield. However, things have changed in 2023. James Cook has emerged as the clear lead RB in his second NFL season. The 24-year-old has consistently received over 16 touches in each of the Bills' first three games and is impressively averaging 6.1 yards per carry (267 yards on 44 attempts). The caveat is that he hasn't found the end zone yet this season. Still, Week 4 presents an opportunity for change as Buffalo faces the Miami Dolphins in what promises to be a high-scoring AFC East showdown. Given the Dolphins' recent 70-point performance in Week 3, the Bills will need to put up a substantial number of points. As such, Cook should play a pivotal role in their offensive efforts.

Javonte Williams, DEN (@ CHI)

Javonte Williams has experienced a sluggish start to the season. He has failed to score more than 10 fantasy points in his first three games. However, he has a favorable chance to break out of this statistical slump as he faces the Chicago Bears defense. Keep in mind that this D has conceded seven total touchdowns and ranks second in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season.

Jerome Ford, CLE (vs BAL)

Despite a modest performance last week with only 18 rushing yards on 1.8 yards per carry, Jerome Ford still managed to score 19.1 fantasy football points with two touchdowns in a victory over the Titans. He's poised to be a solid RB2 or flex option in Week 4 when facing the Baltimore Ravens. Take note that the Ravens recently allowed Zack Moss to rack up 122 rushing yards and 22.5 fantasy points. Notably, running backs have scored 11 or more points against the Ravens on 16 occasions since last season.

Start ‘Em: Zack Moss, IND (vs LAR) and Alexander Mattison, MIN (@ CAR)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 4:

Derrick Henry, TEN (vs CIN)

Currently, Derrick Henry isn't resembling his usual self. He sustained a toe injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which initially didn't raise too much concern. Recall that he finished the game and practiced with limitations throughout the week. However, in the recent matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Henry managed only 20 yards on 11 carries. To put this in perspective, Henry has had fewer than 12 carries in a game only once since 2019. That was in a one-sided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

His 20 rushing yards mark the lowest he has posted in the last four seasons. Adding to the uncertainty, rookie running back Tyjae Spears has received at least eight touches in this backfield over the past two weeks. Sure, the Browns' defense has been formidable in the early weeks of the season. However, Henry's lack of involvement in the passing game in PPR formats makes him a risky boom-or-bust option if he's indeed struggling or nursing a more significant toe injury than disclosed.

Rachaad White, TB (@ NO)

Rachaad White has played a prominent role as the Buccaneers' primary running back. He has earned the most snaps and touches. While this volume makes him a viable flex option, he faces a challenging task against the Saints' defense. This is particularly true when they play at home. Since last season's start, the Saints' defense has only allowed seven touchdowns. They also average fewer than 20 fantasy football points surrendered to the running back position.

Brian Robinson Jr, WAS (@ PHI)

Brian Robinson Jr had a breakout fantasy football performance in Week 2. However, his involvement took a hit in the following game against the Bills, where he had just 10 carries with no receptions. Although he remained efficient with his limited touches, Robinson's production can be influenced by the game script and an evolving offense. Week 4 presents another potential challenge. He faces an Eagles defense that has proven to be strong against opposing rushing attacks in the early stages of the 2023 season.

Sit 'em: Isiah Pacheco, KC (@ NYJ) and Gus Edwards, BAL (@ CLE)

In summary, don't underestimate the importance of running backs in fantasy football. For Week 4 of the 2023 season, it's a good idea to start Javonte Williams, Jerome Ford, and James Cook. On the other hand, it's probably best to bench Rachaad White, Brian Robinson Jr, and Derrick Henry. Make your running back choices carefully as you kick off the 2023 season!