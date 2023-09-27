After the NFL's third week finished, it's time to delve into the world of fantasy football running backs. In today's football landscape, the role of running backs has been relatively diminished, with teams emphasizing big plays and hefty gains. Our Week 4 rankings for PPR leagues will unveil the cream of the crop among running backs. But first, let's explore some key considerations.

This year has been quite eventful for the running back position, both in the realm of fantasy football and in real NFL action. Many running backs began the season feeling undervalued, while some high-profile runners have already succumbed to injuries. In addition, others have struggled to make a significant impact. Let's navigate the ever-shifting landscape of this position and delve into our Week 4 fantasy running back rankings tailored for standard leagues.

Christian McCaffrey: Remarkable Streak

McCaffrey's remarkable touchdown streak has now extended to 12 consecutive games and shows no signs of slowing down as the San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. The Cardinals have been vulnerable to opposing running backs catching touchdown passes in every game this season. There's arguably no greater receiving threat from the backfield than McCaffrey. Thus, he unequivocally claims the top spot in the Week 4 Fantasy football running back rankings.

Josh Jacobs: Still Sluggish

The reigning rushing champion has had a sluggish start to the season, but facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 might provide a remedy. Jacobs has averaged 122.3 total yards in his last three games against the Chargers. Also, the Chargers' defense has allowed either a touchdown or 125-plus scrimmage yards to every opposing starting running back they've faced this season.

Again, it's fair to assume that we believe Jacobs will rebound, more or less. The truth is we should have expected this somewhat slow start from Jacobs, considering his late arrival at training camp. As such, his current performance doesn't come so much as a major surprise. Nonetheless, Jacobs still maintains a robust workload, averaging 15.0 carries and nearly three targets per game. While his rushing production hasn't quite reached last year's levels, we attribute this to his early-season struggles rather than any other factors. We anticipate positive regression in this regard moving forward. It's unlikely he'll average the 4.8 yards per carry he did last year. However, he could certainly improve upon this year's 2.4 yards per carry mark. Jacobs possesses the workload of an elite running back, and his production is likely to catch up before long.

Coming off a game with only 20 rushing yards, his lowest in six seasons, Derrick Henry finds himself highly motivated for his Week 4 clash against the Bengals. The Cincinnati defense has shown vulnerability to running backs, consistently allowing wide rushing lanes throughout the season. They rank third in the NFL for most rushing yards allowed and possess the fifth-highest rushing average surrendered.

De’Von Achane: Justified Hype?

De’Von Achane emerges as the primary waiver-wire target for Week 4. He also has the potential for a top-15 performance in this offensive setup. His explosive big-play ability was evident even before his blistering 4.32-second 40-yard dash time, and it was on full display during his breakout performance in Week 3. Achane's skill set aligns perfectly with Miami's offensive strategy. It incorporates big formations, fullbacks, and tight ends while maintaining a threat in the passing game. This creates numerous opportunities for speedy backs, with Achane leading the pack.

Tua shovel pass to De'Von Achane PART II 😲 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/aZRu0mFy3R — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 24, 2023

For those who already had Achane stashed, this could be an opportunity to solidify his value. Despite his impressive showing, the Dolphins' offense has historically favored a committee approach under Mike McDaniel. While Achane's dynamism might influence this, his preseason shoulder injury suggests a committee will likely persist. Nevertheless, Achane can be a valuable fantasy option even within a committee. Expecting four touchdowns every week is unrealistic, but he remains a compelling fantasy asset.

In essence, his upside is substantial. To part with Achane, aim for a top-15 running back in return. Currently, there aren't many readily available trade options that fit this description. Players like Joe Mixon and Josh Jacobs, who have struggled early in the season, might be worth considering, particularly Jacobs. This level of upside should be your target when moving Achane; otherwise, holding onto him may be the wisest course.

Alvin Kamara: Good Start

The first three games have unfolded favorably for Alvin Kamara. Jamaal Williams' injury landed him on the injured reserve, and rookie Kendre Miller failed to impress in Week 3. Kamara now returns from his three-game suspension as the clear lead running back. Sure, Kamara may not consistently deliver elite fantasy performances as in the past. Still, he's poised to assume the primary role in the offense. His target share, though likely not as high as his peak years, should remain substantial. For perspective, his 14 percent target share from Week 9 onwards last season ranked fifth among running backs during that period. Kamara merits a top-12 RB ranking for his return against the Buccaneers. He is also expected to maintain this status moving forward.

Breece Hall: Skepticism Abounds

Breece Hall's recent performances have left little room for optimism, with the entire offense struggling. Over the past two games, Hall has managed just 27 yards on 16 carries. While it's challenging to pinpoint a specific reason for optimism, it's a bet on Hall eventually rediscovering the talent that made him a coveted fantasy option last season. Recall that he averaged 19.7 PPR points from Weeks 3 through 7. That's even with Zach Wilson playing in three of those games. While Hall hasn't reached that level yet, it's worth wagering on his potential. This is especially true given his currently deflated value. The Jets' offense might not immediately elevate him, but Hall's history as a big-play machine in both rushing and receiving makes him a worthwhile bet. He could still deliver an RB1 stretch at some point this season.

Injury Concerns

Now, let's pay our respects to Nick Chubb of the Browns, who is dealing with a knee injury. Chubb has been a reliable force both in the NFL and fantasy football. While he can't be replaced, Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt are expected to perform admirably. Cleveland's formidable offensive line should benefit both Ford and Hunt, although it's noteworthy that Ford has shared touches with other Cleveland runners.

As we already mentioned, Jamaal Williams of the Saints has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. This virtually guarantees that Alvin Kamara will face minimal competition upon his return from suspension this weekend.

Strategies for Week 4 Running Back Selections

In Week 4, prudent decisions in selecting running backs are paramount. Look for those who are heavily involved in their team's offensive schemes, both in rushing and receiving roles. These players are poised to boost your scores in PPR leagues. Now, let's delve into our NFL Fantasy Football running back rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 regular season, with standard rankings indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Week 4 RB Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF vs. ARI (1)

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL at JAC (4)

3. Tony Pollard, DAL vs. NE (3)

4. Kenneth Walker III, SEA at NYG (7)

5. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC vs. ATL (5)

6. Josh Jacobs, LV at LAC (8)

7. Raheem Mostert, MIA at BUF (17)

8. Derrick Henry, TEN vs. CIN (9)

9. James Cook, BUF vs. MIA (12)

10. Joe Mixon, CIN at TEN (13)

11. Kyren Williams, LAR at IND (6)

12. D'Andre Swift, PHI vs. WAS (19)

13. Aaron Jones, GB vs. DET (14)

14. Zack Moss, IND vs. LAR (16)

15. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET at GB (10)

16. Alvin Kamara, NO vs. TB (18)

17. Miles Sanders, CAR vs. MIN (11)

18. Alexander Mattison, MIN at CAR (15)

19. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS at PHI (26)

20. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE at DAL (23)

21. De'Von Achane, MIA at BUF (27)

22. Jerome Ford, CLE vs. BAL (24)

23. Javonte Williams, DEN at CHI (22)

24. James Conner, ARI at SF (20)

25. Isiah Pacheco, KC at NYJ (21)

26. Rachaad White, TB at NO (25)

27. Najee Harris, PIT at HOU (29)

28. Dameon Pierce, HOU vs. PIT (28)

29. Breece Hall, NYJ vs. KC (31)

30. Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. LV (41)

31. Khalil Herbert, CHI vs. DEN (30)

32. Tyler Allgeier, ATL at JAC (35)

33. Jaylen Warren, PIT at HOU (32)

34. Roschon Johnson, CHI vs. DEN (34)

35. Gus Edwards, BAL at CLE (47)

36. Ezekiel Elliott, NE at DAL (43)