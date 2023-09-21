After taking down the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, the Tennessee Titans are looking to carry their momentum into their Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. However, as the Titans look to move to 2-1, they may have to do without two of their biggest offensive weapons.

Neither Derrick Henry nor DeAndre Hopkins were present during the Titans' open portion of practice on Thursday, via Terry McCormick of Titans Insider. Henry is dealing with a toe injury while Hopkins battles through an ankle injury.

When the Titans officially released their injury report, Henry was listed as did not practice due to toe/rest while Hopkins received a limited tag with his ankle injury, via team reporter Jim Wyatt. Both are both a downgrade from Wednesday's practice and cause of a bit of concern for both of their statuses in Week 3.

Having both Hopkins and Henry on the field give Tennessee their most potent offense currently possible. Without them, the Titans offense just doesn't have the same explosion.

Henry has had a bit of a slow start this season, but he is coming off an 80-yard performance in which he scored a touchdown. Hopkins, who signed with the team this offseason, has gained 105 scoreless yards thus far. But as the Tennessee's defacto WR1, his numbers will surely go up.

Heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Bengals, the Titans will be counting on their stars to be healthy. After a positive Wednesday, things aren't looking so great at the start of Thursday's practice.