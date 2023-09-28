Wide Receivers are extremely important in today's game, especially in fantasy football. However, it's a little tough to pick the perfect ones for your fantasy team. As we prepare for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, it's crucial to discuss which wide receivers should be included in your fantasy football roster and which ones might be better suited for the bench. Wide receivers have the potential to accrue valuable points, so let's simplify things and delve into the details.

Week 4 of the NFL 2023 season is upon us, and fantasy football managers are faced with the daunting task of setting their lineups. With injuries, underperforming players, and surprise breakouts, making the right start 'em and sit 'em decisions is crucial. In this article, we will provide you with several wide receivers to start and several to sit in Week 4.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 4:

Tank Dell, HOU (vs PIT)

Tank Dell may still be available on the waiver wire in your fantasy league this week. He emerged as a sleeper after his impressive Week 2 performance. That's where he caught seven passes for 72 yards and scored a touchdown. However, his breakout in Week 3 means he's no longer flying under the radar.

The 23-year-old rookie shone in the Houston Texans' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He amassed five receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in their AFC South rivalry clash. Over the past two weeks, he has also been targeted 17 times.

With Dell heavily involved in the Texans' offense, he's now a viable fantasy option. Considering that Houston will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, he should be seriously considered as a flex starter for fantasy managers looking to bolster their skill positions.

TANK DELL HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/N1bmgrlsT8 — PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2023

Calvin Ridley, JAC (vs ATL)

Calvin Ridley has faced some challenges in his past two games, leading to managers contemplating benching him. However, we advise against that move at this point. In both of those subpar weeks, Ridley narrowly missed scoring a touchdown. He either failed to get a second foot down or watched the ball slip through his hands. Had he converted those chances into scores, we'd be talking about him in a different light right now.

That said, Ridley does lead the Jaguars in routes run (102), targets (26), and air yards (308), with three end zone targets to his name. While it's been a slow start for Jacksonville's passing game, Ridley's potential is too significant to overlook. Yes, the Atlanta Falcons haven't been the most favorable matchup for wide receivers. However, this game could serve as a turning point for the entire passing attack. Make sure to include Ridley in your lineup, especially considering he's facing his former team.

Adam Thielen, CAR (vs MIN)

Who can resist a good old revenge game? Former Vikings star wideout Adam Thielen has been on fire over the past two weeks, accumulating a whopping 51.9 fantasy points. He's an appealing flex option against his former team, the Vikings. Their defense has allowed the fourth-highest number of fantasy points to slot receivers this season. In addition, Thielen has been running 70.3 percent of his routes from the slot.

DJ Moore, CHI (vs DEN)

We do have mixed feelings about DJ Moore because he's part of an offense that has struggled for the first three weeks. Nevertheless, he faces a favorable matchup against a Denver Broncos defense that has conceded five touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers. Moore, who has been on the field for nearly 94 percent of the Chicago Bears' offensive snaps, presents a solid flex option this week.

Start ‘Em: Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs PHI) and Jakobi Meyers, LV (@ LAC)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 4:

Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs KC)

At the start of the season, there were high hopes for Garrett Wilson to emerge as a breakout star. However, those expectations were based on the assumption that Aaron Rodgers would be under center for the New York Jets, not Zach Wilson.

Now, with Rodgers sidelined due to injury and Zach Wilson back as the starting quarterback, Garrett Wilson's performance has fallen short of initial projections. The 23-year-old wide receiver has managed to find the end zone twice but has only caught 12 passes for 165 yards. In Week 3, he had just five receptions for 48 yards. He also failed to score a touchdown in a loss to the New England Patriots.

Unless the Jets make a change at the quarterback position, it's unlikely that Garrett Wilson will post significant numbers. There are better options among wide receivers to consider for Week 4. This is especially true given the Jets' challenging home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs CIN)

DeAndre Hopkins has encountered difficulties in his recent performances. In fact, he has totaled just 15.8 fantasy points on a mere 12 targets over the last two weeks. His upcoming matchup against the Bengals poses a significant challenge. Cincinnati's defense has limited perimeter receivers to a mere seven touchdowns and the fourth-lowest fantasy points over their last 18 games. At this point, Hopkins is no more than a high-risk, high-reward flex option.

Zay Flowers, BAL (@ CLE)

Sitting Zay Flowers is a tough decision. This is considering his substantial playing time and role as the Ravens' top wide receiver. However, he faces a formidable opponent this week. The Browns' defense has been stingy, allowing the fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers through three weeks. This includes holding both Ja'Marr Chase and DeAndre Hopkins to fewer than 10 PPR points.

Sit 'em: George Pickens, PIT (@ HOU) and Marquise Brown, ARI (@ SF)

In conclusion, having dynamic wide receivers is of utmost importance in fantasy football. When looking ahead to Week 4 of the 2023 season, it's advisable to include Tank Dell and Adam Thielen in your starting lineup. Conversely, it's wise to consider benching Garrett Wilson and DeAndre Hopkins. As you embark on the 2023 season, exercise caution and thoughtfulness in your running back selections!