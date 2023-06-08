The 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 is rapidly approaching. As a result, rumors about who is going where are starting to emerge. We know for a fact that Victor Wembanyama will be the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs, but every selection after the French big man has a chance to really shake up the draft.

Will Scoot Henderson go second or third overall? Could he potentially fall out of the top three all together? Where will Amen and Ausar Thompson end up going? Will Cam Whitmore be a top-five pick?

These are all relevant NBA Draft conversations right now, but what is being overlooked by everyone is how deep this class really is.

There are plenty of talented players up and down this year's draft board outside of the top five in this class, which is why each team with a lottery pick has a massive decision to make. There are arguably 20 different draft prospects who you could make a legit case for to be selected with one of the first 14 picks in this year's draft.

These three players not only have a chance to find their way into the lottery on draft night, but they are guys many are sleeping on right now. Don't be shocked if one or all of the following three players find their way into the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Kobe Bufkin – Michigan

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 14.0 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 186.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

There are guards like Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black who are most likely going to be lottery picks, but then there is Kobe Bufkin who is one of the biggest mysteries this year due to his draft position being unknown. A lengthy combo guard out of Michigan, Bufkin has a chance to be a really special player if the team that selects him is willing to let him be the player he is instead of trying to mold him into something else.

Confidence is one word that comes to mind when watching Bufkin play, as he does not shy away from the challenge in front of him. Whether it is scoring off the dribble or pulling up from the perimeter, Bufkin has a smooth jump shot that will help him out a lot in the NBA. He plays fast, he's crafty with the ball in his hands and his game is comparable to another former Michigan Wolverine in Jordan Poole. While Poole is a much better playmaker and has a higher motor, both of their abilities to attack the paint off the dribble are comparable.

In Bufkin's case, he does break down a defense instead of trying to attack them head-on, which draws other comparisons to the likes of Derrick White and Jalen Brunson in the way they operate from perimeter to paint. There is a lot to like about Bufkin's game, especially since he is a longer guard with a wingspan near 6'8″. Keep an eye on teams like the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans at the back end of the lottery given their backcourt needs.

Bufkin currently ranks 18th overall on ClutchPoints' 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0 and is projected to go 22nd overall to the Brooklyn Nets in ClutchPoints' NBA Mock Draft 2.0.

Bilal Coulibaly – France

2022-23 Stats: 27 games, 5.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 0.8 STL, 53.2 FG%, 45.2 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

When talking about boom-or-bust potential and a guy who has a chance to end up as one of the best players from this year's draft class, we should look no further than Bilal Coulibaly. At just 18 years old, Coulibaly has soared up draft boards in recent weeks due to his play with Metropolitans 92 in France, the same team as Wembanyama. Standing 6'6″ and possessing a 7'3″ wingspan, Coulibaly is an extremely lengthy wing who is still a raw prospect in terms of what he's going to be long-term.

Whoever drafts the young French wing is definitely going to have to devote time and patience to his development, but Coulibaly checks off all the boxes for what teams are looking for in a small forward nowadays. He's proven to have the ability to knock down perimeter shots, he's one of the better defensive prospects in this draft class and he runs the floor really well. In terms of being a ball-handler, that area of his game needs some work, but Coulibaly has had a ton of success overseas by attacking the rim and using his athleticism to his advantage over smaller defenders.

There are whispers around the league right now about Coulibaly having a promise in this year's lottery. There are several teams that may want to take a swing at him, starting with the Utah Jazz at ninth overall. Behind them, the Orlando Magic own the 11th pick in addition to their sixth overall selection and the Oklahoma City Thunder own the 12th pick. Out of all of these teams, the Thunder make the most sense for a player like Coulibaly, but do not be shocked if he goes in that 8-12 range of the draft. The hype surrounding Coulibaly is very real right now, so he could definitely be a long-term factor in a team's championship pursuit.

Coulibaly currently ranks 14th overall on ClutchPoints' 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0 and is projected to go 27th to the Charlotte Hornets in ClutchPoints' 2023 NBA Mock Draft 2.0.

Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 216.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

Listed as a shooting guard, Jalen Hood-Schifino can initiate his team's offense and is comfortable with the ball in his hands. What stands out the most about his game is his shooting stroke, as Hood-Schifino is one of the best shooters in this draft class. Whether he is beyond the three-point line or in the mid-range area, Hood-Schifino has a high understanding for getting to his spots and is a much better shooter than his 33.3 percent three-point shooting percentage this past year suggests.

Defensively, his length and natural instincts make him an above-average defender who should be able to guard multiple positions in the NBA. Early on in his career, Hood-Schifino will be looked at as a 3-and-D type of guard, but he could absolutely turn into an all-around offensive star for his team if he can get stronger and attack the rim with more success. The Indiana product is truly one of the safer picks in the top 20 of this year's draft, which is why he is drawing interest in the back end of the lottery.

Teams are always looking for shooting depth. As mentioned previously, the Magic have two lottery picks in this year's draft. After taking a high-end, explosive talent with their first pick, could Orlando look to add shooting depth with a guy like Hood-Schifino? The Jazz are always looking to bring in capable three-point shooters, the Pelicans need more shooting depth and the Dallas Mavericks have a need for guys who can impact winning right now. The team that drafts Hood-Schifino not only gets a player who is ready to play right away, but someone who can make a scoring impact in his team's second unit. He is only going to get better as he gains experience, making Hood-Schifino one of the more intriguing guards in the draft.

Hood-Schifino currently ranks 20th overall on ClutchPoints' 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0 and is projected to go 16th overall to the Jazz in ClutchPoints' NBA Mock Draft 2.0.