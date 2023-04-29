Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is now in the books, and the NFL draft’s Day 3 will be upon us in just a few hours. There are still some starters and some difference makers left on the board as Rounds 4 through 7 kick off at noon ET on Saturday. The best players left will go fast, but the teams who get them could end up with a late-round gem. Who are the best available Day 3 players? Here is a list of the best seven left on the board.

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

What you need to know about Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, the best player left in the 2023 NFL Draft, is that he is 6-foot-2, 282 pounds, and he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the combine. There are sub-200-pound wideouts who didn’t run that fast!

Adebawore fell this far because he is a bit of a tweener. He is too short to be a traditional DE and not heavy enough to be a true DT. However, in the modern NFL, when teams find a place for players like this who can do it all, they usually excel and become game-changers.

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

One of the two best available Day 3 offensive linemen is Ohio State OT Dawand Jones. He is simply a massive human being. At 6-foot-8, 374 pounds, Jones moves like a man half (or at least ¾) his size. He is a road-grading run blocker and it’s literally difficult just to get around him on passing plays.

Football players this big can get injured and often let their weight balloon as they get older, hindering their movement. These are the fears with Jones, but as an NFL Day 3 pick, the juice is worth the squeeze.

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

The other best available Day 3 tackle is BYU’s Blake Freeland. He is also 6-foot-8, but a much more svelte and athletic 302 pounds. He’ll need to do the opposite of Dawand Jones and bulk up, but the high school basketball, shotput, and javelin star has the movement skills to excel in the pros.

Freeland won’t be ready to anchor an offensive line right away. But if he can add muscle without losing lateral movement, he could become a starter. At worst, he should be a serviceable swing tackle next season.

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

We’ve seen teams draft cornerbacks of every shape and size in the 2023 NFL Draft. But there are two big ones who are the best available Day 3 prospects at the position. The first is Georgia’s 6-foot-2 Kelee Ringo.

Ringo is inconsistent and can get grabby at times, but with the right coaching, he has the potential to develop into a corner who can go nose-to-nose with some of the big, talented No. 1 WRs in the league.

CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Of the best players left, the other CB to watch out for is South Carolina’s 6-foot-2, 198-pound cover man, Darius Rush. The fifth-year senior started at corner the last two seasons for the Gamecocks after moving from wide receiver. So, as you can imagine, he has legit ball skills for a defensive player.

Rush has only played the position for a few years, so there are a lot of technical aspects of defense he still needs to grasp. That said, like Ringo, if the right defensive backs coach gets his hands on this tall, rangy, former wideout, he could become a ball-hawking shutdown corner.

WR AT Perry, Wake Forest

Wake Forest wideout AT Perry has the look of a No. 1 receiver at 6-foot-3 ½, 198 pounds. He also has good speed (4.47 40), and he had over 2,300 yards in his last two seasons with the Demon Deacons.

He’s a natural route-runner and a fluid player, but the only issue is his inconsistent hands. Bad hands on a WR is not good news. However, there have been some players who struggled with drops in college that got better as pros through hard work on the jugs machine (Ja’Marr Chase being one). With his body and skills, Perry could be a steal if he improves this big deficiency.

Andre Carter II, Army

Army’s Andre Carter II is one of the most interesting stories of the draft, as he needed a special dispensation from the U.S. government to enter the 2023 NFL Draft and not do his mandatory military service following his time at West Point.

On the field, the 6-foot-6 ½ pass rusher was a terror in 2021, coming in second in the FBS and setting a school record with 15.5 sacks. In 2022, teams figured out he was Army’s only dangerous defensive player and completely focused on him. On an NFL team, though, he could again become a double-digit sack guy.