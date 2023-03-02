The NFL Combine gives players a chance to show off their athletic ability in front of general managers, coaches, scouts and the media. Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore is making the most of that opportunity and it will clearly enhance his draft status.

The 280-pound lineman ran a 4.54 40-yard sprint, breaking the record for the fastest 40 by a player at his position. The original record was set by Aaron Donald, who is widely considered to be the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

Donald set the record in 2014 when he was a draft prospect from Pittsburgh. Donald was the 13th overall pick that year by the Rams, who were still in St. Louis at the time.

Adebawore is a remarkable physical specimen who has demonstrated his athleticism on multiple occasions. “Super explosive dude who put up crazy workout numbers last offseason and is backing them up already at the combine,” per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

While Northwestern has had two back-to-back poor season, Adebawore has had noteworthy success. He had 38 tackles last season, along with 9 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. That came on the heels of his 2021 season, in which he had 36 tackles 8.5 sacks and 4.5 sacks. Adebawore forced 2 fumbles in each of those seasons and he also had 3 passes defensed and 1 interception in 2021.

Adetomiwa Adebawore actually broke the record of Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, who bested Donald’s record with a 4.67 mark set earlier in the day. The Northwestern defensive lineman appears to have the versatility to be an edge rusher or play one of the interior tackle positions at the next level.