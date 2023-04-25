Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The hype surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft is ramping up as the days turn to hours before the madness begins. As we are almost certain that Bryce Young will be going No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, we take a look who could be going No. 3 overall. Below, we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction for the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Outside Bryce Young going No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, there is nothing for certain in this year’s NFL draft especially at the No. 3 pick. The Arizona Cardinals right now aren’t in the market for a franchise quarterback as they still have Kyler Murray running the offense. So it is pretty much up in the air whether or not Arizona will stay put at No. 3 or potentially move back in the draft for more draft capital.

There’s plenty of quality pieces for Arizona to stay put that could make an immediate impact on the team. There’s also pieces that could fall to No. 3 that could be on the radar for other teams to move up to snatch them. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the odds and make a final prediction for who will be drafted with the No. 3 overall pick.

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 NFL Draft Odds: No. 3 Overall Pick

Tyree Wilson: +300

C.J. Stroud: +300

Will Anderson: +400

Anthony Richardson: +600

Tyree Wilson

If the Houston Texans do not go defense with their No. 2 pick there’s a good chance Tyree Wilson could hear his name called with the No. 3 pick of the NFL draft. He is an exceptional athlete with the intangibles that no one else has at his position in size (6’6″ 271 lbs) and speed (4.82 40-time).

Arizona had trouble getting to the quarterback in 2022 where they were 23rd in the league in sacks per game with only 2.1. Bringing in a beast like Tyree Wilson will immediately boost their pass defense and is a solid building piece for their defense for 2023 and beyond.

C.J. Stroud

As we know Bryce Young will be taken with the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers so that leaves us to question will be taking the Ohio State Buckeye. Seeing as Houston wasn’t sold on Stroud as a long-term solution at the quarterback position, there is a chance that he may fall a bit in this year’s draft.

There are multiple quarterback-needy teams in the top 10 of the NFL draft and one can certainly move up to get Stroud if he is their top prospect on the board. With teams like Indianapolis, Las Vegas, and even Tennessee in the top half of the draft there could a lot of moving pieces to get a deal done for Arizona to get some major draft capital if they decide to trade back.

Will Anderson

Will Anderson is a player that would have an immediate impact on this Arizona Cardinal’s front-7. He was the reigning defensive player of the year and SEC defensive player of the year for two years running. Anderson has been marked as one of the safest picks in this year’s draft and could be a starter for years to come.

If Houston stays put and elects to take an EDGE rusher instead or their quarterback of the future then Arizona will get to choose the next elite defender up which would be Anderson if Tyree Wilson is selected with the No. 2 pick.

Anthony Richardson

There has been reports that teams are looking to trade up to the No. 3 pick to take this year’s freak athlete Anthony Richardson. The game has made the switch from pocket passers to mobile quarterbacks and that is what makes Richardson so dangerous. He still needs some work as a passer but his intangibles are hard to pass even with some shortcomings.

He would be better suited to be drafted by a team that has a veteran quarterback that is on the tail end of their contract to be their stop-gap while Richardson continues to grow and improve as a passer. A team like the Tennessee Titans could be a good fit but let’s see if they are willing to pay the draft capital to move up 8 spots.

2023 NFL Odds: No. 3 Overall Pick Prediction

There are going to be a lot of moving pieces regarding this No. 3 pick. As it looks right now, Arizona would most likely rather move on from the No. 3 pick and add some draft capital as they have numerous holes to fill. If they are willing to trade back out of this spot, I would believe the odds on favorite to get drafted would be C.J. Stroud as he would be the next best quarterback prospect on the board and many still think very highly of him.

2023 NFL Odds: No. 3 Overall Pick Prediction: C.J. Stroud (+300)