The NFL trade deadline is one of the most exciting days of the year in the sports world. It wasn't always like that, though. For most of the NFL's existence, trade deadline deals were a rarity, and it was until recently that the frequency in which teams conduct business on the last day to do so increased drastically.

Now, deadline day is undergoing even more change. Historically, the NFL trade deadline was on the Tuesday after Week 8, but the NFL moved the date back this week to the Tuesday after Week 9, which equates to Nov. 5. All teams must finalize any trades by 4 p.m. ET on that day. The pushed-back deadline has seemingly incentivized teams to make trades in the weeks leading up to the deadline, as stars such as Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, Josh Uche, and Ernest Jones have already been traded.

The deadline will still likely be plenty active, though, as will the final week before Nov. 5. There are some big-name players at big-time positions on the trade block this year, but we were curious how deadline deals went last season. After all, while some teams come out on top after trades, some trades don't end up working out.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the biggest trades that happened in the month leading up to last year's deadline and use hindsight to see who won and who lost these trades. Here are our regrades for the biggest deals from the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Chase Young reunites with his collegiate teammate

49ers acquire: Chase Young

Commanders acquire: 2024 compensatory third-round pick

Trade date: Nov. 31 (deadline day)

49ers trade grade: B

Nick Bosa, who was collegiate teammates with Chase Young at Ohio State, is one of the best players in the NFL, and he was generating pressures on opposing quarterbacks at an impressive rate last year. Still, the San Francisco 49ers wanted even more. It was clear that the 49ers had a championship roster with an elite defense, but going all in on a championship made too much sense. Because of that, San Francisco made a trade deadline trade with the Washington Commanders for Young.

The move paid off, as the 49ers did get to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they lost once they were there. Young helped in the playoff run, but he was far from sensational. He only recorded five solo tackles as a member of the 49ers, and he ended up being just a rental, as he signed with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason. Any move that helps get you to the Super Bowl should be looked at as a positive one, but Young ultimately didn't contribute as much as expected or needed to the 49ers' successes.

Commanders trade grade: B+

The Commanders were at risk to losing Young for nothing in the offseason, as it was widely expected the team would let him walk in free agency because of how much they'd already invested into the defensive line. Because of that, getting anything back for the defensive end was smart, but a compensatory third-round pick for someone who was the second-overall pick as recently as 2020 was somewhat underwhelming, even with all of the injury issues Young had during his time in Washington.

The move ended up paying off, though. The pick the Commanders received was the last one in the third round, but Washington made the most of it and drafted Luke McCaffrey. The rookie receiver and brother of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has impressed so far in his career. The entire 2024 NFL Draft was stacked with receiver talent, but that was mainly in the first round. Getting a contributor as late as the Commanders got McCaffrey was a great value pick for Washington, and it looks like he should be a contributor for the Commanders for years to come.

One of the best pass rushers kicks off the Chicago Bears' rebuild

Commanders acquire: 2024 second-round pick

Bears acquire: Montez Sweat

Trade date: Oct. 31 (deadline day)

Commanders trade grade: A-

The Chase Young trade wasn't the only deal that the Commanders were a part of at last year's deadline. They also traded the edge rusher who lined up on the opposite side of him, Montez Sweat. The Commanders got more back for Sweat than they did for Young, and they ended up flipping the second-rounder they got back in this trade for three more picks.

Washington ended up with Mike Sainristil and Ben Sinnott, both of whom the jury is still out on. Overall, though, the Commanders rookie class has impressed en route to the Commanders being one of the surprise teams of the NFL so far. The early returns on Washington's rookies have been positive, and Sweat was another player who was unlikely to return to the Commanders, so they get a regrade of A- for this trade.

Bears trade grade: A

Montez Sweat is one of the best edge rushers in football, and he has played a big part in turning the Chicago Bears around. While Chicago was praised for the draft picks that brought in Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze and the offseason free agent and trade moves that brought in Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, Kevin Byard, and DeAndre Swift, it was the acquisition of Sweat that really launched a new era of Bears football.

The Bears are 4-3 in 2024, but they should have been 5-2 if it weren't for a time-expiring hail mary that they gave up in Week 8 (coincidentally to the Commanders). They will now push for the playoffs, with Sweat helping lead the way on defense. Chicago has one of the best defenses in football, and they should be Super Bowl contenders for years to come. The Bears extended Sweat to a new four-year contract just days after he was traded for.

The Minnesota Vikings land a bridge quarterback

Vikings acquire: Josh Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick

Cardinals acquire: 2024 sixth-round pick

Trade date: Oct. 31 (deadline day)

Vikings trade grade: B+

After Kirk Cousins tore his achilles last season, the Minnesota Vikings were desperate for a quarterback. They made a move for Josh Dobbs, and the high-IQ quarterback quickly became a fan favorite. Despite limited time learning the offense, Dobbs played hero in Minnesota and led the team to some unexpected victories.

While the success was short-lived, it wasn't like the team gave up much draft capital for Dobbs. His Minnesota tenure was a fun story and indirectly resulted in the Vikings acquiring two new quarterbacks in the offseason. Now, the Vikings have Sam Darnold, who has had a great year in Minnesota. They also have first-rounder J.J. McCarthy waiting in the midst.

Cardinals trade grade: B-

It was a surprise when the Arizona Cardinals named Dobbs their starting quarterback at the start of last season. Is tenure in Arizona wasn't terrible, but it was far from perfect. Kyler Murray was getting ready to return from injury around the NFL trade deadline last year, and Dobbs is clearly a backup-level quarterback. Getting anything back in trade for him should be looked at as a positive, even if it was only a seventh-round pick.

The Kansas City Chiefs reunite with a familiar receiver

Chiefs acquire: Mecole Hardman, 2025 seventh-round pick

Jets acquire: 2025 sixth-round pick

Trade date: Oct. 19

Chiefs trade grade: A++

Ever since Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has consistently been looking for receivers to help replace his production. That was even evident ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline when they made a move from DeAndre Hopkins, but it happened at the 2023 deadline as well. Then, the team traded for Mecole Hardman, who was playing for the New York Jets in 2023 but made a name for himself in prior seasons with the Chiefs.

Hardman is a speed threat, and everyone knows that Patrick Mahomes can throw the deep ball. His skillset proved vital in the Chiefs winning their second straight Super Bowl, as Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime of the championship game. That play alone made this trade a major win for the Chiefs. Clearly, adding a pass catcher that Mahomes was familiar with was a smart move. Even during the 2024 season, the Chiefs are still undefeated (7-0), and Hardman has played a big part in keeping them afloat while they have suffered other injuries at the position (Rashee Rice/Hollywood Brown).

Jets trade grade: D+

The Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2023 season, but he suffered a season-ending injury just plays into his first game with the team. That injury basically immediately ended the Jets' playoff hopes and simultaneously made the moves for the weapons they brought in to help the quarterback less valuable. Because of that, Hardman was expendable.

Even so, a late-round pick that won't even transfer until 2025 is a somewhat disappointing return, especially when considering what Hardman did in Kansas City post-trade. Even during Rodgers' healthy 2024 season, the Jets needed more receiver help, which is why they had to give up a haul for Davante Adams.

The Philadelphia Eagles get much-needed help for their secondary

Eagles acquire: Kevin Byard

Titans acquire: Terrell Edmunds, 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks

Trade date: Oct. 24

Eagles trade grade: B+

While the Philadelphia Eagles have had an impressive front seven for years, their secondary hasn't been as impressive, and that was obvious heading into the 2023 NFL trade deadline. By swapping safeties with the Tennessee Titans, the Eagles saw drastic improvement in the secondary.

Kevin Byard racked up 75 tackles once he became an Eagle. He thrived in both run support and pass protection, but he did end up only being a rental for the team.

Titans trade grade: B

Like Byard for the Eagles, Edmunds was only a safety rental for the Titans. The team did get two draft picks back for their All-Pro, though. Those picks turned into Jarvis Brownlee and Jah'Quan Jackson.

A former elite prospect ends up with the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks acquire: Leonard Williams

Giants acquire: 2024 second-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick

Trade date: Oct. 31 (deadline day)

Seahawks trade grade: B+

Leonard Williams was the sixth overall pick back in 2015, but a lot of people viewed him as the best player in that draft class. It took him a little while to get his feet under him, but Williams eventually turned into a highly productive defensive lineman. He immediately proved his worth in Seattle after being traded there, and the Seahawks showed that they believe in him when they gave him a three-year contract in the offseason following his trade.

Giants trade grade: A-

As trade deadline sellers, it made too much sense to trade Williams for the Net York Giants. Getting a second-round pick back for the USC product was an impressive return. The Giants turned the second-round pick into Tyler Nubin, who was one of the best safety prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class.