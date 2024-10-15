In the old-school NFL, trade deadline trades were a rarity. That philosophy has changed recently, as teams are more inclined to make the moves that will help get them over the top this year or the moves that will better set themselves up for the future. In 2022, a record 11 trade deadline trades involving 13 players were made, and at last year's deadline, there were eight deals made on deadline day.

Parity around the NFL is higher than it's been in recent memory this season, so you can expect the 2024 NFL trade deadline to be action-packed, too. Some surprise teams have emerged as Super Bowl contenders this year, and they will want to add the missing pieces to help for a championship push. Meanwhile, some of the best teams have disappointed in comparison to expectations, but some key trades could get them back on track.

Ultimately, everyone is chasing the Kansas City Chiefs, as the defending champions have won the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. Despite being undefeated, the Chiefs have been rocked by injuries, so this might be the best time for other teams to make a big push. The trade deadline is one of the most exciting days on the NFL calendar, and it is now just around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about trade deadline day in 2024.

When is the 2024 NFL trade deadline?

While the NFL trade deadline isn't usually as hectic as the NBA and MLB trade deadlines, it is certainly still full of big and surprising moves. Just last year, big-name superstars such as Montez Sweat, Leonard Williams, Chase Young, and Kevin Byard were dealt at the deadline.

This year, the timing for the deadline is different than ever before. Usually, trade deadline day is on the Tuesday following Week 8, but the NFL owners agreed to move deadline day back one week this year, meaning it will take place on the Tuesday after Week 9. That officially pins the 2024 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Trades must be submitted by 4 p.m. ET.

The change is one of many rule changes that were implemented in the NFL this year. We've already seen the way kickoffs are handled drastically changed, and the delayed deadline day will likely make a big impact on the trade scene. By pushing the deadline back, teams have more time to understand where they are at this season. An additional week of action will create more clarity for whether teams have enough wins and can go all in or if they are outside of the playoff picture and should sell their best players.

While there were eight actual deadline trades last year, there were 15 trades leading up to the trade deadline. The post-Week 9 deadline not only better reflects an 18-week season, but it also might lead to plenty of trades occurring pre-deadline day, as some teams might want potential trade acquisitions to suit up for them for as long as possible before a playoff push. This was already illustrated on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Star receiver Davante Adams, who had requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, was traded to the New York Jets.

The trade reunites the receiver with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. A reunion between the two has been rumored ever since they split up from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers' familiarity with his pass-catchers, as evidenced by Allen Lazard's big season, and Adams could help get New York on track. Their offense has been uninspiring so far, but Adams was arguably the best receiver in football when Rodgers was throwing him the football.

Players on the trade block

Wide receivers:

This year, a number of stars have already heard their names in trade rumors. There is no position group that has been more talked about for the 2024 NFL trade deadline than the receiver position. Adams was the biggest name on the trade block, but he has obviously already been traded.

With the Jets getting their guy, that leaves the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, and Pittsburgh Steelers are other receiver-needy teams, and luckily there are plenty of other receivers on the trade block. One such pass-catcher is Amari Cooper. The Cleveland Browns offense has been terrible this year, and it might continue being bad as long as Deshaun Watson is throwing the football.

Cleveland's struggles have landed Cooper on the trade block. The Alabama product is one of the best route runners in the NFL, and he is just one of a number of receivers whose production hasn't matched his talent while suiting up for the Browns over the years.

DeAndre Hopkins is a third megastar who has been named as a potential trade candidate at the receiver position. As is the case with the aforementioned receivers, the Tennessee Titans' quarterback situation has been bad. Hopkins, Tyler Boyd, Calvin Ridley, and Treylon Burks make an impressive receiving corps in Tennessee, but Will Levis hasn't been able to effectively deliver them the ball.

This is already causing problems, as Ridley complained about his targets after Week 6. One of these receivers might have to go, and Hopkins or Burks seem like the most likely options. Ridley's recent comments likely make him more likely to be traded, too.

Quarterbacks:

The most important position in football is the quarterback position, and there are actually a handful of quarterbacks who could be on the move. The most noteworthy gunslinger who could find himself on the trade block is Bryce Young. The 2023 first-overall pick was benched by the Carolina Panthers, and he is well on his way to bust status. Now, Andy Dalton is throwing the football for the Carolina Panthers, and the team has had more success with him under center.

Carolina claims to still believe in Young, and they may eventually give him another chance. He hasn't looked the part of a top pick, though. In fact, he has looked really bad on the football field regardless of draft status. A fresh start might be the best option for both sides, although giving up this quickly on Young would be a tough pill to swallow.

In all likelihood, Young will stay with the Panthers for now, but if a team wants to rejuvenate Young and offers Carolina a surplus of draft picks for his services, they may be inclined to make a trade. They had to trade away a ton of capital to acquire the quarterback on draft day in 2023, so recouping some assets could be on the table.

Another reclamation project that could be traded if a team finds a need for a quarterback is Zach Wilson. Wilson was the second-overall pick in 2021, but his tenure with the Jets was a disaster. Wilson had a great training camp with the Denver Broncos under Sean Payton, though, and that might have resurrected his trade value. The quarterback will by no means return a big package in a trade, but a team might want to give him another chance with the belief that he can become the player that everyone thought he was as a draft prospect. With rookie first-rounder Bo Nix starting at quarterback in Denver, the Broncos should be willing to move off of Wilson.

Defensive players:

While big trades for quarterbacks and receivers are fun, most contenders will look to add defensive help at the trade deadline. There are a number of names available on the trade market this year. In the offseason, the Jets made a big trade for Haason Reddick, but the edge rusher hasn't suited up for the team as he is in search of a new contract.

Now, the Jets are willing to trade Reddick without him even suiting up for them. Reddick has a new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and he will help find a deal that makes sense. It only took a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to add Reddick to the roster in the offseason, so the Jets won't need a blow-you-away offer to make another trade work.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Azeez Ojulari are other defensive ends who could be on the move. The edge rusher spot is the most important position on defense, and it is highly valued around the league. Both of these players have been glued to the bench more than they should because of the players ahead of them on the depth chart. Watch out for the Detroit Lions to be a team that pursues a pass rusher, as they just lost Aidan Hutchinson to injury for the season.

Others on the trade block:

The Panthers, Raiders, Titans, Patriots, Browns, and Jaguars have all struggled this year, so they could all find themselves as trade deadline sellers. Don't be surprised if those teams move on from a number of their veteran assets. For example, Cam Robinson, Andre Cisco, and Evan Engram are all realistic options to be moved at the deadline, and they all play in Jacksonville.

Budda Baker, Miles Sanders, Darius Slayton, Trey Lance, and many others have already been talked about as trade options. Some even wonder of Maxx Crosby could eventually be on the trade block, now that Adams was traded, although that seems unlikely. Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL, and his commitment to the Raiders makes it unlikely that the team would be willing to part with him.

The trade deadline has been super active in recent years, and trade season already kicked off with the Davante Adams deal. Stay tuned to see who else will be on the move.