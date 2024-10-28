The NFL moved the 2024 trade deadline back one week. Deadline day usually occurs on the Tuesday after Week 8, but this year, the last day to make moves is on the Tuesday after Week 9. We've already seen this change drastically affect the way teams operate during trade seasons.

Frequency of trade deadline deals has certainly been up in recent years, but now, teams are making more moves in the weeks leading up to deadline day. Still, the pushed-back deadline means that teams will have more time to see if they should be buyers or sellers at the deadline, so deadline day itself should still be as hectic as ever.

So far, teams have been targeting receivers in the trade market. Star pass catchers such as DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, and Amari Cooper have all already been moved, and Cooper Kupp is the next star receiver on the trade block who could get sent to a new team. Fans have been enjoying these moves because it is fun to see star receivers switch teams. However, with a lot of the best receivers already off of the market now, teams could switch their trade focus to the defense.

The pass rush is the most important trait on the defensive end, and there are some good pass rushers on the trade block this year. They say that defense wins championships, and plenty of teams looking to make a playoff push need more help on that end, especially when it comes to getting after the quarterback. With that said, check out the gallery to see who the five best pass rushers are who could get dealt at this year's trade deadline.

1. Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants

The top pass rusher who was briefly on the trade block was Haason Reddick. The former Philadelphia Eagles star was traded to the New York Jets during the offseason, but he held out of the preseason and the first seven weeks of the regular season in search of a new contract.

That led to the Jets putting him on the trade block, and Reddick immediately became arguably the best player who seemed destined for a trade, regardless of position. The two sides eventually came to an agreement on a revised one-year deal, though, and Reddick made his Jets debut in Week 8. Now, Reddick is seemingly off of the table for pass-rush-needy teams in the trade market.

Additionally, stars on bad teams, including Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, are reportedly off the table. Even Josh Uche was just traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. That makes Azeez Ojulari the best pass rusher who could get dealt at the trade deadline. His New York Giants are a bad team, but they also have a log jam at his position. That makes the defensive end a prime candidate to be traded.

Ojulari has tons of talent, as evidenced by his eight-sack rookie season in 2021, but he won't ever be ahead of Kayvon Thibodeaux or Brian Burnes on the depth chart. As a second-rounder in the not-so-distant past, Ojulari still has untapped potential, but he has already proven that he can be a productive NFL player.

2. Chase Young, New Orleans Saints

Chase Young, the 2020 second-overall pick, was one of the best players traded at last year's trade deadline. He could be on the move yet again. Young never quite lived up to the potential that made him an elite draft prospect, but that was predominantly due to injuries, and he is still a very talented player.

Last year, the Washington Commanders traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. He joined forces with his collegiate pass-rushing partner, Nick Bosa, and he helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. Young was just a rental, though, so he signed with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.

The Saints got off to a hot start, but they've since fallen back to Earth. Now, they seem like trade deadline sellers. Young is an attractive trade piece because he has experience being traded mid-season and still thriving in a new setting. Plus, there is always the chance that he reaches his fullest potential and becomes the star people thought he'd be coming out of Ohio State.

3. Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have had a disastrous 2024 campaign. It started when Tua Tagovailoa went out with another concussion, but the team even lost to a mediocre Arizona Cardinals team after he returned in Week 8. Now, they are 2-5. We've grown accustomed to the Dolphins trading for big-name players over the years.

For example, Miami made moves for players like Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey to try and get over the top. It hasn't worked out, and the Dolphins might be forced to go in the opposite direction and trade away some of their players at this year's deadline.

Emmanuel Ogbah is one player who has heard his name in trade reports. While his playing time has increased after Jaelan Phillips suffered yet another season-ending injury, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Dolphins try and get something back for Ogbah, who is a free agent at seasons end. Ogbah can certainly get after the quarterback, but he also thrives stopping the run out of the defensive end position.

4. Za'Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have an elite defense, but their offensive struggles mean that they will likely be trade-deadline sellers. The team won't want to trade some of their best pieces. For example, Myles Garrett isn't going anywhere. They might even hold onto their cornerback trio of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson.

There will be veterans moved, though, and Za'Darius Smith is perhaps the most likely Brown to be traded. Smith has been wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks since 2015. He is a seasoned veteran, which is exactly what teams will be looking for at the trade deadline.

The three-time Pro Bowler has already played for four different teams, so he is no stranger to moving cities. Smith certainly seems like one of the most likely pass rushers to be traded at the trade deadline.

5. Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are winning more than anyone expected, which might make one of their players appearing on this list somewhat of a surprise. We'd agree with you on that, but reports are suggesting that Baron Browning might be dealt at the trade deadline. Browning is a former off-ball linebacker who now makes his money as an edge rusher.

Many questioned that move when the Broncos changed his position, but it ended up working out, as Browning has thrived off of the edge. However, the emergence of Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper has made Browning expendable. He has seen his playing time diminish during his contract year.

Browning's decreased role means that he could walk in free agency, and the Broncos wouldn't want to lose him for nothing. The team's defense has been elite, but they could use help on offense. Perhaps Denver can use Browning as trade bait to trade for a player at a position where they need more help at.