Through his first nine holes of Sunday's final round at the BMW Championship, it seemed Tyrrell Hatton wouldn't have to sweat too much about earning one of the 30 coveted spots at the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

While the 31-year-old entered the week in 26th place in the FedEx Cup standings, he was in a nice spot following his opening nine, carding four birdies against just a single bogey en route to a 3-under 32. Hatton's second nine, however, didn't go quite as smoothly.

The Englishman kicked off the back side at Olympia Fields with consecutive bogeys at the 10th and 11th but did get a shot back with a birdie at the par-4 12th. But after pars at 13 and 14, the wheels really came off as Hatton took a disastrous double-bogey at the 590-yard, par-5 15th, dropping his projected finish in the FedEx Cup standings significantly closer to the bubble.

Things improved a touch as Hatton was able to bounce back with a birdie on the par-3 16th but he found trouble once again by hitting his tee shot in the water on the par-4 17th, which led to a bogey five.

And his tee shot on the 497-yard, par-4 finishing hole wasn't great either as it found the right fairway bunker. With 217 yards left to the hole on his approach, Hatton, who has no problem showing his emotions on the golf course, let his frustration fly, slamming his club to the ground after his second shot hit the lip of the bunker and advanced just 39 yards.

He went on to make bogey, finishing with a second-nine 39 to give him a 1-over round of 71 for the day.

As one can imagine, Hatton was steaming following his round and was certain he'd fallen out of the top 30 and the guaranteed $500,000 that comes with simply making the Tour Championship. So when the PGA Tour put a camera on him as an official attempted to give him an update on where he stood in the FedEx Cup standings, things got a little awkward.

Take a look.

Anything can happen on the bubble. Tyrrell Hatton learns that he's inside the top 30, currently at No. 29.#FedExCup pic.twitter.com/vy8UuY7yL5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

Assured that his season was over as several golfers still on the course had a chance to pass him, Hatton attempted to just walk away when the official approached him about his chances at the Tour Championship, saying, “Well, I don't think I'll be there.”

Well, as it turns out, Tyrrell Hatton will be at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club for the Tour Championship. And he wasn't even the last player to get into the field. Despite tying for 34th at the BMW Championship, the world's 14th-ranked player finished the day in the No. 28 spot in the FedEx Cup standings, just three points ahead of Jordan Spieth and only six points ahead of Sepp Straka.

Sahith Theegala was the first man out at No. 31, finishing 15 points behind Hatton.

Hatton will begin the staggered-stroke Tour Championship at even par, 10 shots back of top-seeded Scottie Scheffler.