Rookies always impact the NFL, and we are excited to see them set the league on fire this season. We’re excited to share our NFL odds series and make a 2024-2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year prediction and pick.

CJ Stroud won the Rookie of the Year award last season. Before that, Garrett Wilson won it in 2022. We have also seen Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Herbert win it in previous seasons. Now, we will evaluate the rookies with the best chances this season.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Caleb Williams: +120

Jayden Daniels: +600

Marvin Harrison Jr.: +650

Bo Nix: +1100

Drake Maye: +1400

Malik Nabers: +1500

Why Caleb Williams Can Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the top pick in the NFL Draft. Ultimately, Chicago sees him as the centerpiece of their offense and the first real elite quarterback they have ever had. Williams convinced the Bears to draft him by passing for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his final season at USC.

Williams will also have some weapons to throw to. Significantly, DJ Moore returns as the top receiver. Also, the Bears signed Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze with the ninth pick in the NFL Draft. The Bears also signed D’Andre Swift as their top running back. Consequently, all these weapons should give Williams an edge.

Why Jayden Daniels Can Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Washington Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the Commanders have never had a consistently good quarterback. Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins were the only two who ever came close. Now, they believe they have a franchise centerpiece.

Daniels was explosive in his final season at LSU, passing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing for 1,1334 yards and 10 scores. Now, he will be ready to throw to Terry McLaurin while also having Austin Ekeler to checkdown to. However, the biggest thing that might prevent his success is his health. Can Daniels adjust to avoid the big hits he took at LSU? That remains to be seen. If he stays healthy, Daniels is a favorite.

Why Marvin Harrison Jr. Can Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft. Amazingly, he has garnered comparisons to Larry Fitzgerald and his own father, who dominated for years with the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison will catch passes from Kyler Murray to create many highlight-reel plays this season.

Harrison had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at Ohio State. Can he gel with Murray and show the world how good he is? There is so much potential for Harrison to showcase how good he is and even do something his father has never done: win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Why Bo Nix Can Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the 12th pick, with the vision of securing their first solid quarterback since Peyton Manning roamed the halls of Mile High. Now, the Broncos hope the combination of Nix and coach Sean Payton can lead to success.

Nix passed for 1,145 yards, 40 touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing 53 times for 228 yards and six scores in his final season at Oregon. Significantly, he was the ultimate playmaker for the Ducks and wowed everyone he came across. Nix will join a Denver team that is still in transition. Currently, his best weapons are Courtland Sutton and not much else. Also, Javonte Williams returns as his starting running back with a very short leash. Nix will have many hurdles.

Why Drake Maye Can Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The New England Patriots named Jacoby Brissett the starting quarterback over Drake Maye. Maye will have a shot if Brissett is injured or is impossibly bad in the first game. Otherwise, Maye won’t have much chance to make his case. Maye passed for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his last season at UNC. Therefore, there is talent, but his lack of playing time may prevent him from getting anything.

Why Malik Nabers Can Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

The New York Giants drafted Malik Nabers with the 24th overall draft pick. Ultimately, this is the sleeper pick for this ward. Nabers will have the most opportunity out of all his competition, especially considering the Giants barely have any other weapons. The scarcity of weapons will make him the bonafide option. However, that also comes with some dire consequences. Teams might start to double him up. Additionally, Daniel Jones isn’t the greatest quarterback in the world.

Nabers had 86 receptions for 1,5146 yards and 14 touchdowns in his last season at Louisiana State. Therefore, the talent is there. But his surroundings might prevent him from accomplishing his goal.

Final NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick

Williams is the favorite here, and it’s for good reason. But will he live up to the hype? The offensive line is still questionable, which means Williams might be running for his life. Daniels and Nix have the same issues, plus a lack of weapons. Meanwhile, Nabers is the only weapon in a punchless offense, and Maye will not play. Harrison is the best option to win this award, as he will have an experienced quarterback and has more talent than the rest.

Final NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick: Marvin Harrison Jr.: +650