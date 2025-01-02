As the fantasy football season enters its final week, the pressure to make the right lineup decisions has never been more intense. Week 18 brings high-stakes matchups for fantasy owners vying for league titles. It’s crucial to stay focused, with one of the most important areas of evaluation being your wide receiver group. The wrong start/sit calls could be the difference between a win and an early exit. Some receivers have been steady contributors all season long. On the flip side, others face injury concerns, tough matchups, or inconsistent performances. As we approach Week 18, let’s break down the wide receivers you should consider starting and those who may be better off sitting.

Week 18 Context

If you're reading this, we need to have a chat with your league commissioner. It's hard to believe, but Week 18 is finally here. Many leagues have already crowned their champions. However, for the few remaining, the quest for fantasy football glory is still alive.

Week 18 isn't just important for fantasy football players. It is also the last opportunity for many wide receivers to secure personal milestones and trigger performance incentives. There’s cash on the line this week, and these players are motivated to make it count.

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the most interesting matchups remaining in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Wide Receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 18

Jordan Addison, MIN (@ DET)

Jordan Addison is finishing the season on a strong note and should continue his hot streak in Week 18 against Detroit. He has hit at least 13.3 PPR points in six of his last seven games. Over that stretch, he’s reached 18.9 PPR points three times. Sure, he was limited to just three catches for 66 yards in Week 7 against the Lions. That said, Detroit ranks second in fantasy football points allowed to opposing receivers. Addison, along with Justin Jefferson and possibly Jalen Nailor, should thrive in this matchup.

Adam Thielen, CAR (@ ATL)

Adam Thielen is coming off his best performance of the season in a loss to the Buccaneers. He has now scored 15 or more fantasy football points in four of his last five games. Given his recent form, Thielen should remain in your lineups for Week 18 against Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed 11 touchdown receptions and the third-most fantasy football points to wide receivers over the past eight weeks. This makes Thielen a strong start in this matchup.

Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. KC)

Courtland Sutton had a solid performance against the Chiefs in Week 10. He caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. With Kansas City expected to rest several defensive starters in Week 18, Sutton has the opportunity to perform well in this rematch. He’s been a consistent fantasy football contributor in seven of his last nine games. With top-15 upside, Sutton is a strong start in most leagues this week.

Other Starts: George Pickens, PIT (vs. CIN), Jameson Williams, DET (vs. MIN)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 18

Marvin Harrison Jr, ARI (vs. SF)

Marvin Harrison Jr showed signs of life in Week 17 against the Rams. However, his recent inconsistency makes him a risky option for Week 18. A matchup with the 49ers doesn’t bode well. San Francisco has allowed the third-fewest fantasy football points per game to perimeter receivers since Week 10. Given this, it’s best to sit him in Week 18.

Jerry Jeudy, CLE (@ BAL)

Jerry Jeudy had an impressive Week 17 performance. He hauled down 12 passes for 94 yards on 18 targets against Miami. That was surprising, given Dorian Thompson-Robinson was under center. Sure, he may continue to see heavy targets in Week 18. However, the matchup against Baltimore is daunting. The Ravens are battling for the AFC North title and will be looking for revenge after their upset loss to the Browns in Week 8. Jeudy had five catches for 79 yards on eight targets in that earlier matchup. That said, with Baltimore’s defense ramping up for a crucial game, expect Jeudy’s production to be limited in this one.

Deebo Samuel, SF (@ ARI)

Deebo Samuel is dealing with rib and knee injuries ahead of the Week 18 matchup against Arizona. As such, his status should be monitored closely. He struggled in Week 17 against Detroit, despite scoring a touchdown. He also had just a single catch for 5 yards and 16 rushing yards. The Cardinals held him to just one catch for 11 yards in Week 5. With the possibility of Samuel’s injuries limiting his role, this game could see more involvement from other 49ers players like George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. Samuel is just too risky for Week 18.

Other Sits: DK Metcalf, SEA (@ LAR), Jauan Jennings, SF (@ ARI)

Looking Ahead

As we wrap up the 2024 fantasy football season, Week 18 presents a pivotal moment for many owners looking to either secure a championship or salvage their season. Making the right decisions on which wide receivers to start and which to sit could be the difference between victory and an early offseason. For those in the hunt for a title, players like Jordan Addison and Adam Thielen offer strong, reliable production that can help push your team to the finish line. Conversely, sitting players such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jerry Jeudy, who face tough matchups or injury concerns, could be the best move for maximizing your chances of success. As always, stay informed, keep a close eye on injury reports, and trust the players who have been consistent throughout the season. With these key decisions, you'll be well-positioned to cap off your fantasy season with a win and finish on a high note.