After losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 16, ending their four-game winning streak, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded by earning a dominant 48-14 win over their NFC South rival Carolina Panthers in Week 17.

Star Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans believed the anger of the loss against the Cowboys shifted the team's focus back to where it needed to be.

“Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans: ‘When you lose games, it shifts your focus back to what it should be, and that’s being very detailed and very physical. We came out here very angry I felt like today, and that’s what it’s gonna take,'” ESPN's Jenna Laine reported.

The loss to the Cowboys seemed to light a fire under Evans, who caught eight passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns, leading or co-leading Tampa Bay in all three categories.

Evans has caught 65 passes for 915 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, less production than he is used to. Evans will need 85 receiving yards in the Buccaneers' regular season finale against the New Orleans Saints, a win would clinch their fourth-straight NFC South Championship, to avoid failing to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time in his NFL career.

Evans has missed three games this season but has still soundly led Tampa Bay in receiving.

What do the Buccaneers need to win the NFC South?

Simply put, if the Buccaneers win, they are in.

Taking care of business against the 5-11 New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday would secure the Buccaneers' fourth NFC Championship in a row and punch their ticket to the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

The Buccaneers could still end up winning the division despite a loss, however. If the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Buccaneers win the NFC South regardless.

Tampa Bay's previous meeting with the Saints this season went as well as it could have hoped. The Buccaneers picked up a dominant 51-27 win over the Saints on the road, the most points New Orleans has given up all season.

The Saints will come into the Week 17 matchup banged up, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, giving Tampa Bay an even better chance of winning.