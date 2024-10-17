It’s a never-ending stream of injuries in the National Football League, and Week 7 simply takes its place in line. Included in the current mix are likely season-ending blows to Detroit Lions’ star Aidan Hutchinson and Washington Commanders standout Jonathan Allen. But here is the rest of the outlook for the Week 7 fantasy football injury report.

All of the players listed below entered the week with some form of injury designation. It remains to be seen how many of them will make the grade for a game-day appearance.

Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR — Questionable (ankle)

There’s good news here as Kupp could play in Week 7, according to usatoday.com. According to Adam Schefter’s post on X, “… Kupp is “trending in the right direction” to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, HC Sean McVay said Wednesday.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said Kupp is making progress, according to usatoday.com.

“There is a possibility that he could be ready this week, (but) there is also a possibility that he may not be ready,” McVay said.

Chris Olave, NO, WR — Out (concussion)

After getting a concussion against the Buccaneers, Olave has been ruled out, according to post on X by Nick Underhill.

Rashid Shaheed, NO, WR — OUT (knee)

It’s could be a season-ending injury for Shaheed, according to a post on X by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Saints coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that Shaheed will undergo surgery on his knee and could miss the rest of the season.”

Katherine Terrell posted on X, “Rashid Shaheed has been placed on IR.”

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI, WR Questionable (concussion)

Fortunately, Harrison has an extra day to get better because of the Cardinals’ game on Monday night. Harrison Jr. left Sunday's game in the second quarter with a concussion.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that no players have been ruled out, according to usatoday.com.

James Cook, BUF, RB — Questionable (toe)

After missing Week 6, Cook could be back in the mix this week, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Good news: James Cook was full.

Bad news: Ray Davis was limited with a new calf injury.”

Brian Robinson Jr., WAS, RB — Questionable (knee)

It seems to be looking better for Robinson Jr. in Week 7 after he missed the Commanders' loss against Ravens, according to a post on X by John Keim.

“Dan Quinn said Brian Robinson will practice (Wednesday).”

Malik Nabers, NYG, WR — Questionable (concussion)

Nabers hasn’t played since his injury in Week 4 against the Cowboys. He is making progress, according to post on XZ by Jordan Raanan.

WR Malik Nabers (concussion) has made “progress” and will practice in a red jersey on Wednesday, per Brian Daboll. The Giants are “optimistic” and they’re hoping he makes the next step.”

Rachaad White, TB, RB — Questionable (foot)

White made it to practice on Thursday, according to a post on X by Greg Auman.

“Good news on injury front for Bucs — C Graham Barton, DB Christian Izien, RB Rachaad White all practicing today after missing Sunday’s game with injuries.

Jerome Ford, CLE, RB — Questionable (hamstring)

Kevin Stefanski called Ford “week-to-week” health-wise, according to usatoday.com. Nick Chubb returns this week, so Ford’s value is already in decline.

Anthony Richardson, IND, QB — Questionable (oblique)

Richardson said he’s ready to get back in the ring, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I'm able to move better, without any worries,” Richardson revealed. “Just confident in all of the movements, throwing the ball – confident with that.”

Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB — Questionable (ankle)

Taylor said he’s working hard to play Sunday, according to indystar.com.

“We’ve been progressing every single day, just pushing myself, trying to find a way to get the pain out,” Taylor said. “Anything you can do to get back on the field with your guys you’ve been working, scratching and clawing with all offseason, all training camp and all offseason. Doing everything in my power to get back on that field.”

Devin Singletary, NYG, RB — Questionable (groin)

Singletary has been out for two weeks while rookie Tyron Tracy Jr. has played very well. Singletary’s status is up in the air this week, perhaps giving Tracy more room to impress.

Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE — Questionable (hamstring)

He’s not on IR yet, but Goedert will miss time, according to a post on X by Jeff McLane.

“Hearing Dallas Goedert could be out a few weeks.”

Jayden Reed, GB, WR — Questionable (ankle)

Reed missed part of last week’s game, returning after an initial exit. He saw limited action in Wednesday’s practice, according to a post on X by Ryan Wood.

“#Packers coach Matt LaFleur with today's practice report: Limited: … Jayden Reed.”

Dontayvion Wicks, GB, WR — Questionable (shoulder)

Wicks managed a limited practice Thursday, according to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated via rotowire.com. He could play Sunday.

Tyjae Spears, TEN, RB — Questionable (hamstring)

Spears didn’t practice Wednesday, and head coach Brian Callahan called him “week to week,” according to tennessean.com.

De'Von Achane, MIA, RB — Questionable (concussion)

Achane is reportedly in the final step of the concussion protocol. “We feel good where he’s at, for sure,” McDaniel said Wednesday, according to usatoday.com.

Jordan Mason, SF, RB — Questionable (shoulder)

Mason practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, according to ninerswire.com. So he could return this week.

Jakobi Meyers, LV, WR — Questionable (ankle)

Meyers should be back in the lineup this week, according to nytimes.com.

“Meyers should be back from an ankle injury this week and would immediately help Aidan O’Connell find his footing in a good matchup with the Rams.”

Aaron Jones, MIN, RB — Questionable (hip)

Jones did not practice on Wednesday, according to a post on X by the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Jones is “week-to-week” with the injury.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB — Questionable (foot)

Stevenson missed practice again on Thursday, and it doesn’t look promising for Week 7, according to cbssports.com.

Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB — Questionable (hamstring)

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Etienne is “week to week, according to usatoday.com. Etienne turned in a limited appearance in practice Wednesday.