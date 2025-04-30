The Los Angeles Rams made some interesting moves during the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams acquired a first-round pick in 2026 by letting the Falcons trade up for James Pearce Jr. LA may have had one specific player in mind when they made that trade.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini added more fuel to the Arch Manning draft buzz on Tuesday.

Russini suggested that the Rams traded away their first-round pick to set themselves up to get Manning during the 2026 NFL Draft.

“What are the chances of the Rams still having that pick by the time we get to the draft next year? Zero,” Russini said. “I had a bunch of people in football texting me after the Rams did that. They're like Arch, Arch, that's what Les is after. But we'll see, so much can happen between now and then as we know.”

The Athletic's Mike Sando seemed to add to Russini's argument, talking about Rams coach Sean McVay's tendencies.

“I thought the Rams, getting a one next year, was something I really wasn't expecting to have happen,” Sando said. “We know that Sean McVay always sort of likes his quarterback but has his eye on maybe something else in the future. They made Stafford kind of sweat, and they said ‘hey go see your market, oh see it wasn't that great.' So I feel like this is just like the ultimate poker move and a great job to get a pick next year when next year's draft is supposed to be better anyway.”

Are the Rams the team best positioned to select Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Are the Rams locked in on taking Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft?

It is far too early to tell. But the Rams at least positioned themselves well to take whoever they want in next year's draft.

“Now you're in that mix of a team with ammo and who knows what else they do,” Sando continued. “They may get more picks to give themselves a real chance. Atlanta kind of went a little all in this year, but what if Michael Penix gets hurt or something?… That could be a high pick.”

As Russini pointed out, this is no guarantee that LA will land Arch Manning.

Manning has three years of eligibility remaining in the NCAA. He will take over the starting job at Texas in 2025 and could be tempted to stay for the 2026 season.

Either way, the Rams will be watching Arch Manning closely throughout the 2025 season.