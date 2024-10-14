After beating the Baltimore Ravens 30-23 in Week 6 on Sunday, the Washington Commanders improved to 4-2, but Jonathan Allen received devastating news on the injury front on Monday. After suffering a pectoral injury in Sunday's win, Allen could undergo season-ending surgery this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pellissero.

“Commanders standout DT Jonathan Allen is feared to have suffered a significant pectoral injury that will require season-ending surgery, per sources. Allen is getting a second opinion. It would be a huge loss for Washington, which sits atop the NFC East at 4-2,” Pellissero reported.

Bold Week 6 Commanders predictions aside, no one saw this injury coming in. In his eighth NFL season, the two-time Pro Bowler was off to a phenomenal start for division-leading Commanders. Highlighted by his five-tackle, one-sack performance in Washington's 42-14 blowout win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, Jonathan has recorded 15 tackles with 2.0 sacks through Week 6.

Commanders seek a second opinion on Jonathan Allen's injury

Jonathan Allen is the longest-tenured member of the Washington Commanders. He was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has been blessed with a clean bill of health, missing no fewer than two games throughout his career as the Commanders' defensive anchor.

Allen's chances of avoiding season-ending surgery seem unlikely. However, that won't prevent the Commanders from trying throughout the week. The starting defensive tackle's presence is vital in the locker room but much more effective on the field, where the veteran makes his presence most felt in impacting the games. The precise nature of the injury isn't clear at this point.

Allen recorded 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits in 2023. The injury is a significant blow for the Commanders, who are having their best season in years. They hope a second opinion will steer them toward a temporary solution to avoid ending the defensive tackle's regular season.