With the Los Angeles Rams having discussions around trading for Jalen Ramsey, as the star cornerback is having troubles with the Miami Dolphins, it seems possible a reunion could take place. As the Rams are coming out of the NFL Draft, the work is not done, as adding Ramsey could fortify their secondary, as head coach Sean McVay speaks on the possible move.

In a recent ESPN column about post-draft questions for each NFL team, Sarah Bishop asked about Los Angeles adding a cornerback after not selecting one. This is where Ramsey would be mentioned as McVay would express how the team should not “eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud.”

“There are a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude and some of the different things that accompany that, but you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud and a guy that can do a lot of different things,” McVay said.

Ramsey played with the Rams from 2019 to 2022, where he was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team in 2021 when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals. The team would trade Ramsey to Miami for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, as he's been there since, but now the team is exploring options to deal the 30-year-old.

Rams have had “discussions” about Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey

With the Rams looking to excel on offense, led by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and others, the goal is also to build a defense to make an all-around team to contend for the upcoming season. Ramsey would definitely do that, as even Los Angeles general manager Les Snead spoke about having “discussions” with the Dolphins about the star.

“I've had discussions with Miami, so we discussed getting through the draft. I know there are a lot of nuances to that situation based on all the things that come with a trade, contracts, and things like that. I'm not sure where they're at in the process,” Snead said on April 22.

“What's interesting in this… a lot of teams are right now focused on the draft, but this is when a lot of teams reach out not just [about] Jalen, but by the way things go in the draft,” Snead continued. “There are other players that could be available, so you almost come back to a second free agency, per se, get with your pro scouting staff and kind of figure out if trades are made and it's player for player, things like that. That's all part of the process. Whether it be Miami and Jalen, I can say there are a lot of teams with other players that I'll keep in house.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if the Rams reunite with Ramsey as they look to improve after finishing with a 10-7 record, which won them the NFC West.