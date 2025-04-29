With the NFL in the midst of the offseason, the UFL is in full swing of its regular season. The Michigan Panthers are fighting for a playoff position as they are currently the No. 2 seed with a 3-2 record. However, the club hit the news cycle recently after the brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Samson, was suspended for allegedly striking a fan.

Reports indicate the UFL officially suspended Samson Nacua for one game over an altercation with a fan during the Panthers' 32-27 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Nacua's suspension will be without pay.

“The UFL has suspended Michigan receiver Samson Nacua for one game without pay after an altercation with a fan during last weekend’s game against the Battlehawks in St. Louis.”

There is a video of the incident where you can see Puka Nacua's brother yelling at a fan in the stands. Suddenly, the Panthers' wideout jumps up and slaps the individual in the face before turning and walking back toward the field. It is unknown what was said that led to the slap.

Things got a little heated in the Battledome last night.. Video from the crowd shows Michigan’s Samson Nacua in a postgame altercation with a fan It’s unclear what was said. Anybody who’s been to the Dome knows fans love to chirp players. Appears Nacua wasn’t happy about it.. pic.twitter.com/i8u4L0tqm0 — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The UFL announced that, along with the suspension, Nacua will take part in “community service events.” Whatever those community service events are will take place later in the season.

“As part of the suspension, Nacua has agreed to participate in community service events to be arranged by the league, which will be determined later this season,” the UFL explained.

Puka Nacua's brother will miss the Panthers' next contest against the Washington D.C. Defenders. The 27-year-old receiver has played a vitale role in Michigan's offense, as he has recorded seven receptions, 116 receiving yards, and one touchdown through five games played.

Although he has served some time with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, Samson Nacua has never played in an NFL game. Meanwhile, his brother emerged as a star for the Rams and continues to play that role heading into the 2025-26 season.