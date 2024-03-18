The 2024 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday gave out trophies to honorees from film, TV, music and media, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with Wayne Brady as host.
The Vanguard Award was handed to Oprah Winfrey and the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for LGBTQ Visibility went to Niecy Nash-Betts.
The big winners from the night were Fellow Travelers, starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, which won outstanding limited anthology or series. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso took home the trophy for outstanding comedy series.
Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp won outstanding music artist, while previous American Idol finalist David Archuleta won outstanding breakout music artist.
Winners in other categories such as outstanding new tv series, film: streaming or TV will be presented at GLAAD's second ceremony on May 11 in New York.
ENGLISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release
- All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)
- American Fiction (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Anyone but You (Columbia Pictures)
- The Blackening (Lionsgate Films)
- Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
- The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)
- It’s a Wonderful Knife (RLJE Films)
- Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)
- Moving On (Roadside Attractions)
- Shortcomings (Sony Pictures Classics)
Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release
- Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (Blue Fox Entertainment)
- The Blue Caftan (Strand Releasing)
- Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Neon)
- Joyland (Oscilloscope)
- L’immensità (Music Box Films)
- Monica (IFC Films)
- Our Son (Vertical Entertainment)
- Passages (Mubi)
- Summoning Sylvia (The Horror Collective)
Outstanding Drama Series
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
- The Chi (Showtime)
- Chucky (SyFy/USA Network)
- Doctor Who (Disney+)
- Good Trouble (Freeform)
- Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
- Quantum Leap (NBC)
- Riverdale (The CW)
- Station 19 (ABC)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- And Just Like That… (Max)
- Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)
- Harlem (Amazon Prime Video)
- Harley Quinn (Max)
- Our Flag Means Death (Max)
- Sex Education (Netflix)
- Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- With Love (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Black Cake (Hulu)
- Bodies (Netflix)
- The Confessions of Frannie Langton (Britbox)
- The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- The Full Monty (FX on Hulu)
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Prime Video)
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Transatlantic (Netflix)
Outstanding Reality Competition Progam
- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder/AMC+)
- The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (MTV)
- Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu)
Love Trip: Paris (Freeform)
My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)
- Next in Fashion (Netflix)
- Project Runway (Bravo)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Children's Programming
- “Any Way You Slice It” Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)
- “Blue River Wedding” Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)
- Bossy Bear (Nick Jr.)
- Firebuds (Disney Jr.)
- Monster High (Nickelodeon)
- Pinecone & Pony (AppleTV+)
- Princess Power (Netflix)
- Ridley Jones (Netflix)
- Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network)
- Work It Out Wombats! (PBS Kids)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated
- Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Max)
- Craig Of The Creek (Cartoon Network)
- The Dragon Prince (Netflix)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel)
- Hailey's On It! (Disney Channel)
- The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)
- Nimona (Netflix)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)
- Transformers: EarthSpark (Paramount+)
Outstanding Music Artist
- Billy Porter, Black Mona Lisa (Island UK/Republic Records)
- boygenius, The Record (Interscope)
- Brandy Clark (Brandy Clark)
- Janelle Monáe, The Age of Pleasure (Atlantic Records)
- Kim Petras, Feed the Beast & Problematique (Amigo/Republic Records)
- Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation (Columbia Records)
- Reneé Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)
- Sam Smith, Gloria (Capitol Records)
- Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other (EMI Australia/Capitol Records)
- Victoria Monét, Jaguar II (Lovett Music/RCA Records)
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
- Chappell Roan (Atlantic Records/Island Records)
- David Archuleta (Archie Music)
- Fancy Hagood (Fancy Hagood Enterprises)
- G Flip (Future Classic)
- Ice Spice (10K Projects/Capitol Records)
- Iniko (Columbia Records)
- Jade LeMac (Artista Records)
- The Scarlet Opera (Perta/Silent Records)
- Slayyyter (FADER Label)
- UMI (Keep Cool/RCA)
Outstanding Video Game
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Little Goody Two Shoes (AstralShift/Square Enix)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios/Humble Games)
- Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
- Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive)
- This Bed We Made (Lowbirth Games)
- Too Hot To Handle 2 (Nanobit/Netflix Games)
Outstanding Comic Book
- Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics)
- Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain, written by Tini Howard (Marvel Comics)
- Hawkgirl, written by Jadzia Axelrod (DC Comics)
- Killer Queens 2, written by David M. Booher (Dark Horse Comics)
- The Neighbors, written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle (BOOM! Studios)
- New Mutants Lethal Legion, written by Charlie Jane Anders (Marvel Comics)
- The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, written by Tate Brombal based on an idea by James Tynion IV (Dark Horse Comics)
- Poison Ivy, written by G. Willow Wilson (DC Comics)
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)
- Tim Drake: Robin, written by Meghan Fitzmartin (DC Comics)
Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology
- lackward, by Lawrence Lindell (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Carmilla: The First Vampire, written by Amy Chu (Berger Books/Dark Horse Comics)
- Cosmoknights (Book Two), by Hannah Templer (Top Shelf Productions)
- Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)
- Heartstopper Vol. 5, by Alice Oseman (Graphix/Scholastic)
- Light Carries On, by Ray Nadine (Dark Horse Books)
- Northranger, written by Rey Terciero (HarperAlley)
- Parallel, by Matthias Lehmann (ONI Press)
- Roaming, by Jillian Tamaki, Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Us, by Sara Soler (Dark Horse Books)
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
- The Advocate
- Billboard
- People
- Variety
- Out
SPANISH LANGUAGE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Scripted Television Series
- 4 Estrellas (RTVE Play)
- Las Noches de Tefía (Atresplayer)
- Las Pelotaris (Vix)
- Sagrada Familia (Netflix)
- Sin Huellas (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding TV Journalism
- “Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
- “Celebrando el orgullo” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo Chicago)
- “Entrevista con Jesus Ociel Baena” Noticias 24/7 (Univision)
- “Fe en la comunidad LGBTQ” Despierta América (Univision)
- “El mes del orgullo” Univision Contigo (Univision Dallas)
- “La directora Aitch Alberto presenta: ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe'” Ojo Crítico (CNN Español)
- “La rapera Villano Antillano habla con Jorge Ramos sobre cómo su música está rompiendo estereotipos” Al Punto (Univision)
- “‘La Sala' brinda un lugar seguro para jóvenes de la comunidad LGBTQ+ en Washington Heights” Noticias 47 (Telemundo)
- “Spirit Day” Hoy Día (Telemundo)
- “Sufren en silencio” Noticias 52 (Telemundo)