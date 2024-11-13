The first slate of NBA Cup games has come and gone. Those games, which brought the NBA's in-season tournament back to life on Tuesday, Nov. 12, were full of action. The defending champion Boston Celtics lost by one point to the Atlanta Hawks, The Detroit Pistons upset the Miami Heat and won a close game, and the New York Knicks were able to best the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated game.

Even the Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game was incredibly entertaining. Klay Thompson made his return to Golden State, but he was on the wrong side of a Stephen Curry flurry, and the Mavericks lost by three points after a missed game-tying Luka Doncic shot at the buzzer.

All of that entertainment and high-level basketball proved why the NBA Cup is so loved, and it got fans begging for more. Luckily, NBA fans don't have to wait much longer. The second “Cup Night” is Friday, Nov. 15, and we are going to detail everything that you need to know about those games.

Friday, Nov. 15 NBA Cup schedule

Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers @ Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons @ Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers @ Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets @ New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET

How to watch NBA Cup games

Two of the NBA Cup games on Nov. 15 will be viewable on ESPN. Those two games are the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game and the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game. The other games can be caught on local channels or with NBA League Pass.

Eastern Conference storylines

The start of the second Cup Night is filled with fun Eastern Conference games. All in all, there will be six games filled with Eastern Conference teams, all of which will play at 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET. One such game is between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers were the surprise team of the postseason last year, as they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Currently, they sit at 5-5 and in fourth place. The health of Jimmy Butler will play a big part in this game. The Heat's star wing is dealing with an ankle sprain, and it is unclear if he will play against the Pacers.

Two other teams battling health issues are the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. While Joel Embiid and Paul George recently made their season debuts, the 76ers are now struggling without Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia is only 2-8 to start the season, making them arguably the most disappointing team in the league this year, especially after they had an action-packed offseason that was highly praised. The Magic are without their best player, as Paolo Banchero tore his oblique.

The final 7 p.m. ET game is between the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, both of which had very different outcomes in their first NBA Cup games. On Nov. 12, the Raptors lost by 14 points, while the Pistons won a thriller over the Heat. The Raptors have struggled without Scottie Barnes, but the Pistons have appeared to be further along in their rebuild than anticipated after being one of the worst teams in NBA history for the better part of last season.

The Atlanta Hawks also won a thriller on Nov. 12, as they beat the Boston Celtics by one point. Dyson Daniels – who the team acquired in the Dejounte Murray trade – has been a revelation for Atlanta. Daniels has 76 deflections in the last 10 games, which is the most ever. He also has 23 steals in his last four games.

Daniels has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NBA since joining the Hawks, and he is proving that he is the perfect backcourt partner for Trae Young. Atlanta is taking on a Washington Wizards team that has struggled mightily so far but one that is trying their best to develop a number of young prospects.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will also look to keep their unbeaten streak alive during their NBA Cup game against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 15. At 12-0, the Cavaliers have been the best team in the NBA so far. The Cavaliers have a very similar roster to what they had last year, and they've developed internally. Every game going forward will come with a target on their back, so the Bulls matchup certainly won't be an easy one.

The final Eastern Conference game is between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. The two New York-based teams have quite the rivalry. The Knicks were touted as contenders coming into the season after the additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but it has taken them longer to get their chemistry right than expected.

Meanwhile, the Nets have actually performed better than expected through the early portion of this season, as it was assumed they'd be tanking after making some big offseason trades with a sellers mindset. One of those trades sent Bridges to the Knicks, so this will serve as a homecoming/revenge game between the two parties.

Western Conference storylines

Just like the Eastern Conference, there will be six Western Conference games on Nov. 15. The first of the bunch will be between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James was once viewed as the greatest prospect in league history, and 22 years later, he is furthering his legacy as one of the very best players ever. The biggest prospect since James is the Spurs' star, Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama has gotten off to a slower start than anticipated on the offensive end, but he has still displayed his defensive skills early, as evidenced by the 3.9 blocks per game he is averaging. Wembanyama's primary matchup won't be James, though. Instead, it will be Anthony Davis, who is near the top of the MVP ladder so far.

Davis doesn't have the best numbers in the NBA, though. That honor belongs to Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The three-time MVP has somehow gotten even better, and he is seemingly breaking some new statistical record every night this season. Nikola Jokic thrives against whoever guards him, but he could be in for an even bigger game than normal against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are thin at the center position, and they also have Jose Alvarado, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Herbert Jones sidelined with injuries, most or all of which will be out against Denver.

The Nuggets vs. Pelicans game will be at 8 p.m. ET. The other 8 p.m. games will see teams playing that need their depth to step up because of injury. The Oklahoma City Thunder recently lost Chet Holmgren, and they will be taking on the Kevin Durant-less Phoenix Suns. Additionally, the Los Angeles Clippers are still without Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers are taking on a Houston Rockets team that is already making noise this season.

The final two games of the night will be at 10 p.m. ET. The injury bug has also hit the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis was rattled by injuries last season, and they are at risk of being without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams in their NBA Cup matchup, which is against the Golden State Warriors. Luckily, the Grizzlies always have players step up. Scotty Pippen, Zach Edey, Jay Huff, and Jaylen Wells have been those players this season, but the Warriors are scorching hot right now.

The other night-concluding game is between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings. Both teams are 6-5 and looking to climb up the ladder in the crowded Western Conference standings.

Predictions

Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 108-105

Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 114-103

Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 109-102

Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 117-108

Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 124-111

New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-108

Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-105

Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-121

Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-107

Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-114

Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-109

Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106