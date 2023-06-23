The 2023 NBA Draft is now in the rearview mirror as the first step of the 2024 season is now complete. Stay tuned for our NBA odds series for more on betting around The Association.
Outside of the first three selections of the draft, there wasn't much excitement. However, many teams improved their rosters over the last few days and the offseason is already going crazy with a ton of trades. The Washington Wizards seem to have been involved in all of them.
The first was Bradley Beal going to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul. Then, there was the stunning trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies for Kristaps Porzingis in a three-way deal with the Boston Celtics and the Wizards. In an even more stunning move, the Wizards then traded Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole. After all this, it seems like all five of these teams mentioned got better and should look forward to what's to come.
It's never too early to take a look at the future odds.
Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the 2024 NBA odds.
NBA Odds: 2024 NBA Finals Odds
Boston Celtics: +460
Denver Nuggets: +470
Milwaukee Bucks: +550
Phoenix Suns: +650
Golden State Warriors: +1200
Los Angeles Lakers: +1500
Miami Heat: +1700
Philadelphia 76ers: +1700
Los Angeles Clippers: +2300
Memphis Grizzlies: +2300
Cleveland Cavaliers: +2600
Dallas Mavericks: +2600
New Orleans Pelicans: +4100
Sacramento Kings: +4300
New York Knicks: +5000
Minnesota Timberwolves: +7000
Toronto Raptors: +7500
Atlanta Hawks: +7500
Portland Trail Blazers: +12000
Chicago Bulls: +12000
Oklahoma City Thunder: +12000
Brooklyn Nets: +12000
Utah Jazz: +25000
San Antonio Spurs: +25000
Washington Wizards: +50000
Charlotte Hornets: +50000
Orlando Magic: +50000
Indiana Pacers: +50000
Houston Rockets: +50000
Detroit Pistons: +50000
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
The Boston Celtics are now at the top of the NBA Finals odds leaderboard after the trade that acquired Porzingis. They surpass the defending NBA Champions, Denver Nuggets, to reclaim as favorites. During the course of this past season, the Celtics had the top odds to win it all. It looks like either they or the Nuggets will hold onto the lead for the time being.
The Warriors and Suns remained constant even after acquiring more talent. The West is loaded with four teams who could be considered contenders all with intriguing odds.
The offseason is still young and there is plenty of time for more trades to happen. Keep an eye out for these odds to change closer to when the season starts. For now, it looks like these will be the odds until another major trade happens.