The 2023 NBA Draft is now in the rearview mirror as the first step of the 2024 season is now complete. Stay tuned for our NBA odds series for more on betting around The Association.

Outside of the first three selections of the draft, there wasn't much excitement. However, many teams improved their rosters over the last few days and the offseason is already going crazy with a ton of trades. The Washington Wizards seem to have been involved in all of them.

The first was Bradley Beal going to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul. Then, there was the stunning trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies for Kristaps Porzingis in a three-way deal with the Boston Celtics and the Wizards. In an even more stunning move, the Wizards then traded Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole. After all this, it seems like all five of these teams mentioned got better and should look forward to what's to come.

It's never too early to take a look at the future odds.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the 2024 NBA odds.

NBA Odds: 2024 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +460

Denver Nuggets: +470

Milwaukee Bucks: +550

Phoenix Suns: +650

Golden State Warriors: +1200

Los Angeles Lakers: +1500

Miami Heat: +1700

Philadelphia 76ers: +1700

Los Angeles Clippers: +2300

Memphis Grizzlies: +2300

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2600

Dallas Mavericks: +2600

New Orleans Pelicans: +4100

Sacramento Kings: +4300

New York Knicks: +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +7000

Toronto Raptors: +7500

Atlanta Hawks: +7500

Portland Trail Blazers: +12000

Chicago Bulls: +12000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +12000

Brooklyn Nets: +12000

Utah Jazz: +25000

San Antonio Spurs: +25000

Washington Wizards: +50000

Charlotte Hornets: +50000

Orlando Magic: +50000

Indiana Pacers: +50000

Houston Rockets: +50000

Detroit Pistons: +50000

The Boston Celtics are now at the top of the NBA Finals odds leaderboard after the trade that acquired Porzingis. They surpass the defending NBA Champions, Denver Nuggets, to reclaim as favorites. During the course of this past season, the Celtics had the top odds to win it all. It looks like either they or the Nuggets will hold onto the lead for the time being.

The Warriors and Suns remained constant even after acquiring more talent. The West is loaded with four teams who could be considered contenders all with intriguing odds.

The offseason is still young and there is plenty of time for more trades to happen. Keep an eye out for these odds to change closer to when the season starts. For now, it looks like these will be the odds until another major trade happens.