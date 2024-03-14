The NHL Trade Deadline is now over. Many teams traded picks for the 2024 NHL Draft ahead of the March 8 deadline. With that now in the past, a lot of teams are now turning their attention to the Macklin Celebrini sweepstakes. So now feels like the perfect time for our second NHL Mock Draft.
A lot has changed since our first mock draft back in mid-December. The plan still remains to make five mock drafts ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft in late June. Just like the last one, this mock uses Tankathon to determine the complete order of the first round, including the NHL Draft Lottery. This order was generated on Sunday, March 10. With no further ado, let's get into this latest mock draft.
Previous 2024 NHL Mock Drafts: Way-too-early edition
1) St. Louis Blues – Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)
The St. Louis Blues emerged victorious in our draft lottery to pick first in the second NHL Mock Draft. Here, it's a no-brainer for them. Macklin Celebrini is the consensus best player in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Boston University star has it all. He is an all-around center who has a high motor and incredible work ethic. Imagine Celebrini with the likes of Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou in St. Louis.
2) Columbus Blue Jackets – Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
The Blue Jackets don't have a true weakness in their prospect pipeline. As a result, they can simply take the best player available. In that case, they select Ivan Demidov. The Russian star has dominated his native country's junior league this season. In fact, he has averaged two points per game this year. And this despite the fact he suffered an injury early on. Ivan Demidov could be a can't-miss prospect for whoever picks second overall.
3) Chicago Blackhawks – Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
The Chicago Blackhawks are up next, and again take the best player available. Some may consider a defenseman here, but I like Cayden Lindstrom here. Lindstrom has seen his stock rise since our first NHL Mock Draft. The Medicine Hat star combines his excellent skating ability and size to create opportunities for teammates. Furthermore, he has a nose for the net and pounces on rebounds. His offensive skill and 6'4″ frame are sure to have teams falling all over him in late June.
4) San Jose Sharks – Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (NCAA)
The San Jose Sharks are up fourth overall and take the first defenseman. Artyom Levshunov is helping the Spartans chase a Big Ten championship as of this writing. And he's playing a major part in this team even as a freshman. The Belarusian defender has a strong two-way game that allows him to be deployed in all situations.
He produced nearly a point per game at Michigan State this season. That said, he isn't selling out for offense. He knows when to pick his spots to join the rush or pinch. Levshunov can play physically, as well, and is able to make key defensive plays in critical situations. He could anchor San Jose's blueline for years to come.
5) Anaheim Ducks – Anton Silayev, D, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)
The Anaheim Ducks are another team with a strong prospect pipeline. They especially have a few young defensemen knocking on the door of the NHL. However, their trade of Jamie Drysdale earlier this year has opened the door for another addition on the back end. And in this spot, they literally make a big selection.
Anton Silayev is listed at 6'7″, and his ability as a puck handler is unheard of for someone his size. The Russian rearguard is the only U18 defender in KHL history to score more than two points. He had 11 this year for Torpedo and chipped in a couple points in the playoffs as well. Furthermore, he is one of the team's best defenders as a 17-year-old. The sky is the limit for Silayev in the NHL.
6) Ottawa Senators – Cole Eiserman, LW, USNTDP
Cole Eisermen went second overall in our first NHL Mock Draft. However, his stock has fallen a bit since then. Let's start with the positives for Senators fans. There may be no better goal scorer in the history of the US National Team Development Program than Eiserman. He may even be better than Cole Caufield, he is that good.
That being said, that's about all he brings to the table. There are legitimate concerns about his play off the puck. He isn't as much of a play driver, and if the puck isn't on his stick, his impact on the game dwindles. There is still time for him to develop a more complete game. If that happens, this is a home run. If not, Eiserman can still play in the top six and powerplay as a pure sniper.
7) Arizona Coyotes – Sam Dickinson, D, London Knights (OHL)
The Arizona Coyotes are next up, and this pick is a bit of a departure from their 2023 selections. Arizona reached a bit for Dmitri Simashev and Daniil But last year. In 2024, they could use a bit more of a sure thing, and that's what they are getting in Sam Dickinson.
Dickinson is one of the best pure athletes in this class. The London Knights star has produced over a point per game this season. And the 20-goal mark is a realistic possibility for him. He needs a bit of work on his defensive game, but it isn't necessarily a concern. There is a lot to like here, and he should go top-10 this June.
8) Montreal Canadiens – Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
Berkly Catton went top-five in our previous NHL Mock Draft. His fall to the eighth overall pick here isn't an indictment on his play, potential, or stock. In fact, I would not be surprised at all if the Spokane Chiefs star went before this selection. However, this is how the board fell, and the Montreal Canadiens would be very pleased.
Catton is a tenacious player. That tenacity combined with his hands and speed make him difficult to play against. He is an all-around offensive threat in the attacking zone. Catton could rifle a shot himself or make a pass to create opportunities for his teammates. Overall, he has the makings of a top-six center in the NHL.
9) Buffalo Sabres – Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Liiga)
Konsta Helenius is another player who could go higher than this. However, that's more of an outside chance when compared to others in the top 10. The Finnish forward is certainly a quality top-10 selection, though. And he'd join an already stacked Buffalo Sabres prospect pipeline.
Helenius is another highly competitive player with good skill and hockey sense. What could lead a team to take him earlier than his range is his performance in the professional ranks. The 17-year-old has impressed at the top level of Finnish hockey this year. His offensive production is similar to that of Patrik Laine when he entered the NHL Draft. There's a lot to like about Helenius at this spot.
10) Pittsburgh Penguins – Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Rounding out the top-10 is the Pittsburgh Penguins. General manager Kyle Dubas set out to compete this season while his core remained intact. However, things have not worked out as well as he'd hoped. As a result, they select 10th overall in our NHL Mock Draft and grab a high-rising defensive prospect in the process.
Parekh has absolutely dominated for the Memorial Cup-hosting Saginaw Spirit this season. The Ontario native is on pace for 95 points in the OHL this season. His defense will likely keep him from being a true two-way blueliner in the NHL. But if your team wants a power play quarterback, Parekh has that potential and then some. Perhaps Dubas can grab Erik Karlsson's replacement with his first-round pick this year.
11) New Jersey Devils – Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
Though mocking Jarome Iginla's son to one of his former teams was something I considered, I like the fit here. Tij Iginla is listed as a center here, but he could move to the wing much like his father. I think the New Jersey Devils would prefer him to play center, though, as their prospect pipeline is a bit thin down the middle.
Iginla is one of the fastest-rising prospects in this class. He has scored 45 goals for the Rockets as of this writing. And there's a chance he reaches the 50-goal mark by season's end. In fact, the only U18 player in the WHL outscoring him is Berkly Catton. His skating could use work, but Iginla's quick release on his shot should allow him to play top-six minutes at the next level.
12) Calgary Flames – Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)
This selection begins a bit of a run on some of the interesting blueline prospects in this class. We start with Carter Yakemchuk, another player whose stock has risen a bit since December. Yes, he is going one pick later than he did in the first mock. But that's more reflective of the overall depth on the back end in this class. Yakemchuk certainly could go higher than this.
The Calgary Hitmen star is a legitimate two-way rearguard. He hasn't shown the same level of offensive skill as Zayne Parekh, but he is still capable offensively. He is a stronger defender, though, and that is something teams will covet. Yakemchuk isn't the most physical player in the draft, but he can take the body as needed. In the right situation, this is a future top-pairing defenseman in the NHL.
13) Minnesota Wild – Zeev Buium, D, University of Denver (NCAA)
The Minnesota Wild are coming off an exciting overtime win over the Nashville Predators. Their playoff chase could see them escape the NHL Draft Lottery, but for now, they are here. And with the 13th pick, Minnesota deepens its prospect pipeline on the back end.
Buium had a historic offensive season for the University of Denver this year. He is a play driver from the point, creating opportunities for his teammates with his passing or shots on net that generate rebounds. Buium is not perfect defensively, but he certainly doesn't sacrifice defense for offense. There's work to be done, but the California native could form a formidable duo with Brock Faber down the line.
14) Seattle Kraken – Adam Jiricek, D, HC Plzen (Czech Extraliga)
The Seattle Kraken end our mini-run on defenseman with the selection of Adam Jiricek. Jiricek is the brother of Columbus Blue Jackets prospect David Jiricek. And much like his brother, Adam has dealt with injuries this season. Those injuries could alter where he goes in the draft.
Prior to injury, there was a lot of hype around the younger Jiricek. In fact, some even had him as a potential top-10 selection. It's easy to see why, as Jiricek is an incredibly mobile defenseman who plays a sound two-way game. He had the trust of his coaches, playing top-four minutes as a U18 player in a pro league. If he can remain healthy, there is some tantalizing upside here for Seattle.
15) Washington Capitals – Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)
It's probably a bit cliche at this point to assign Russian prospects to the Washington Capitals because of Alex Ovechkin. And yes, that did play a part in this pick. However, I think Chernyshov fits the Capitals beyond their potentially unique ability to draw Russian prospects to North America.
The Dynamo Moscow star has decent size to him, as he's listed at 6'2″. What's impressive, though, is his physical strength. He is a strong player, which allows him to play with a bit of an edge. Chernyshov has flashed goal-scoring ability, and his offense earned him an extended look in the KHL. There is some promise here for Washington.
16) Detroit Red Wings – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)
I know the Detroit Red Wings love their Swedes. However, can I interest fans in a Norewigan prospect? Moreover, can I interest you in the best Norewigan prospect in the history of the NHL Draft? Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is a special player who could become a popular NHL Mock Draft pick for Detroit fans as we get closer to June.
Brandsegg-Nygard has some size to him at 6'1″. What will draw the Red Wings in, though, is his physical game. He is not afraid to battle for pucks along the boards, and he competes in all three zones. He may be the most competitive player in the entire draft. The Red Wings don't have a natural right wing that projects to make a major impact at the NHL level. Brandsegg-Nygard gives them that and makes them harder to play against, filling two needs at once.
17) New York Islanders – Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
I didn't go into this expecting to re-mock Sacha Boisvert to the New York Islanders. However, the fit still makes a lot of sense. The Islanders don't have the strongest prospect pipeline in the NHL. In fact, some even believe they have the worst prospect pool in the entire league. Here, they add some depth down the middle.
Boisvert is a two-way center who possesses a bit of a scoring touch. He is currently averaging over a point per game in the USHL. He can shoot the puck from any spot on the ice, and he is skilled enough to fool defenders and goalies in one-on-one situations. The Quebec native is committed to the University of North Dakota for next season.
18) Philadelphia Flyers – Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (Liiga)
The Philadelphia Flyers have one of the best prospect pipelines in the league even after trading Cutter Gauthier. However, it does lack a bit of depth. So it's a good thing that the Flyers have two first-round picks this season. And with their first selection, they grab a player that represents Philadelphia hockey in a lot of ways.
Emil Hemming has risen through the ranks this year. He was not selected in the first NHL Mock Draft I did. However, he certainly has a chance to be a mid to late first-round pick. Hemming has the potential to be a legitimate power forward at the next level. His skating needs work, but his offensive instincts make him a threat in the attacking zone.
19) Chicago Blackhawks (via TBL) – Charlie Elick, D, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)
The Chicago Blackhawks are up once again after taking Cayden Lindstrom earlier in the mock. Chicago also has a strong prospect pipeline, so they could go in a number of directions. Here, they add to their defensive depth with one of the better shutdown prospects in the class.
Some around the game are lower on Elick than I am. His offensive ability is likely the reason for this. Elick did surpass 20 points this season, but it wasn't a significant jump from 2022-23. That said, his defensive ability is the star of the show here. He could be a nice complementary piece to Kevin Korchinski and play top-four minutes in the NHL.
20) Vegas Golden Knights – Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
We've reached the 20th selection of this NHL Mock Draft, and we have the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Vegas Golden Knights will likely pick lower than this in late June. But for now, they take an intriguing winger here to round out the top-20 selections.
Liam Greentree is another player who didn't get picked in the previous mock. However, his stock has risen since mid-December, so it's hard to ignore him now. He has one of the better shots in the class. That, combined with his size, would have him go even higher if it weren't for concerns over his skating ability. Still, there is a potential middle-six scorer for Vegas, if they decide against trading him, of course.
21) Nashville Predators – Aron Kiviharju, D, HIRK (Liiga)
The Nashville Predators are on a heater right now. If they keep it up, they will certainly be picking later than this. For now, though, they pick at 21. And they take a chance on a player who was once in consideration to go first overall in this draft.
Aron Kiviharju has struggled with knee injuries this season. That said, he has a few traits that could prevent him from falling completely out of the first round. He makes smart decisions with the puck and can stretch the ice with an outlet pass. He isn't exactly flashy, but he plays an effective game that teams can work with. Kiviharju is certainly one of the more interesting players in the class.
22) Los Angeles Kings – Nikita Artamonov, LW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)
The Los Angeles Kings could part ways with Arthur Kaliyev this offseason after trade rumors at the NHL Trade Deadline. Even if that doesn't come to pass, though, the team could still take a look at Nikita Artamonov. Artamonov has turned heads in the KHL and made an impact few players his age have made. His offensive output is comparable to that of Kirill Kaprizov when he played overseas. Artamonov has fallen a bit in this NHL Mock Draft, but he could be a gem for whoever selects him.
23) Toronto Maple Leafs – Henry Mews, D, Ottawa 67s (OHL)
If the 2023-24 NHL season has exposed anything, it's that the Toronto Maple Leafs need defensemen. They addressed this at the NHL Trade Deadline, for sure. However, they need some long-term options on the back end. Enter Henry Mews. The Ottawa 67s star is an exceptional offensive defenseman. He is one of the most dynamic offensive blueliners in the class. There are concerns over his defense, but the Maple Leafs can work with that as they add depth to the blueline.
24) Anaheim Ducks (via EDM) – Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
Andrew Basha is another name that didn't get selected in our previous NHL Mock Draft. He only just came across my radar while I began diving deep into the class for this mock. However, he certainly caught my attention when watching him play. Basha is a heart-and-soul player who seemingly refuses to take plays off. He can play up and down the lineup and be deployed in all situations. The Medicine Hat star could fit in well with the Anaheim Ducks.
25) Colorado Avalanche – Cole Hutson, D, USNTDP
The Colorado Avalanche shook up their blueline at the NHL Trade Deadline. Colorado dealt Bowen Byram and brought in veteran Sean Walker for the playoff push. This could allow them to add a blueliner at the NHL Draft, and they do so with this selection. Cole Hutson is undersized but possesses elite vision. He is a future power-play quarterback and competes at a high level defensively. Don't be surprised if the American rises up the board as we get closer to June.
26) Carolina Hurricanes – Tanner Howe, LW, Regina Pats (WHL)
Tanner Howe slips a bit in this NHL Mock Draft. However, he should certainly still be a first-round pick this year. He is a very tenacious player who has produced extremely well offensively this year. He did so last year as a teammate of Connor Bedard, but he's proven that his offensive skill is legit. The Hurricanes could use a bit of forward depth after trading three forward prospects for Jake Guentzel, and I think the fit makes sense here.
27) Dallas Stars – Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Ryder Ritchie is another undersized player who just works like crazy on the ice. He rarely gets caught in the offensive zone and flashes incredible skill. He won the WHL's Rookie of the Year award last season. There are some concerns here. More specifically, he suffered a knee injury earlier that season that could cloud his draft projection. Still, Ritchie is a player that could go higher than this if teams aren't scared of the injury.
28) Ottawa Senators (via DET/BOS) – Colton Roberts, D, Vancouver Giants (WHL)
These next two NHL Mock Draft picks feature big defensemen. First, Colton Roberts from the Vancouver Giants. Another rising prospect, he flashes a better two-way game than most give him credit for. He is a solid skater and can surprise you with some of the plays he makes. Roberts is a bit of a project, for sure, but teams will covet him as a right-shot defenseman. The Senators need help on the blueline, so they take a late first-round flier here.
29) Montreal Canadiens (via WPG) – EJ Emery, D, USNTDP
The Montreal Canadiens are back up, and they take another sizable defenseman. EJ Emery is listed at 6'3″ and could be an extremely good penalty killer in the NHL. He doesn't have the offensive skill that some give him credit for, but he can still generate chances. Emery has a quick release from the point that could allow teammates rebound opportunities. He's another project, but the Habs can afford to take a shot here.
30) New York Rangers – Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)
The New York Rangers have a need for depth down the middle. Here, they grab a power forward with true middle-six potential. Beaudoin is more of a shoot-first forward than he is a playmaker. But he uses his size and power to take opponents off the puck and set tough screens. He contributes in all areas of the ice and doesn't really take plays off. Beaudoin is another potential penalty-killing option in this class.
31) Calgary Flames (via VAN) – Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)
The Calgary Flames are up with the penultimate pick in this NHL Mock Draft. Michael Hage did slip a bit compared to the previous mock. That said, he is one of the more powerful skaters in the class. He has a nose for the net, which allows him to create high-danger chances for his team. He has strong hockey sense, and while he isn't the most physical player, he doesn't shy away from the hard areas either. He could be a nice addition for a Flames team looking to replenish their pipeline.
32) Philadelphia Flyers (via FLA/MTL) – Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)
Finally, we reach the end. The Philadelphia Flyers took a potential power forward with their first selection. Here they take another winger with power to his game. I won't go as far as to call him a power forward, though. Sennecke is more of a playmaker on the wing. His size allows him to go to the middle of the ice with the puck, but his finishing ability needs work. The Flyers have one of the best prospect pools in the league and add intriguing depth with their two picks in this NHL Mock Draft.