Long before NBA legend Kobe Bryant started his own iconic signature sneaker line with Nike, he wore several other silhouettes alongside a short stint with Adidas before joining the Swoosh. One of his preferred models was always the Nike Huarache 2K4, which returns in 2026 to commemorate Bryant's 2004 NBA All-Star Game appearance.

The Nike Huarache 2K4 released in 2004 as the latest design from sneaker architect Eric Avar. The shoes were intended to mesh both modern and retro concepts, remaining relevant through all these years leading to an updated release. Not only did Kobe Bryant favor the model, but greats like Rajon Rondo and Andre Iguodala also rocked the sneaker in-game on frequent occasions.

2016 was the last time the Huarache 2K4 saw an expanded release, so fans will enjoy the classic retro silhouette once again after a 10-year wait. This particular release will also pay homage to Bryant and the 2004 NBA All-Star Game, his sixth career selection.

Nike Huarache 2K4 “All-Star”

Nike Zoom Huarache 2k4 “LA All-Star”

Returning in White/Game Royal-Sport Red-Metallic Silver, Kobe Bryant's “All-Star” 2K4 colorway will run true to the original releases from both 2004 and 2016. This particular pair will feature Bryant's “LA” logo on the upper heel, along with the date of the All-Star game (02-15-2004). Based in a red Nike Air Zoom outsole, the shoe features hits of blue along the heel to accent the white leather paneled upper.

Complete with special packaging and a blue dust bag to match, the Nike Huarache 2K4 “All-Star” is expected to release sometime during February 2026, likely around the 2026 NBA All-Star festivities in Los Angeles on February 15. The shoes will see a limited release via Nike platforms, along with an expected in-person release at 2026 All-Star Weekend.