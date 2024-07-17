The MLB season is getting hotter, and we are looking at the best pitchers in the National League. Follow us as we share our MLB odds series, make a 2024 NL Cy Young Winner prediction, and pick for the rest of the season.

We will make a 2024 NL Cy Young Winner pick and have our eyes on four pitchers. Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, Paul Skenes, and Tyler Glasnow are the best in the NL, and all have a good chance of winning it. Let's take a look at their chances while examining their metrics.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2024 NL Cy Young Odds

Chris Sale: +125

Zack Wheeler: +165

Paul Skenes: +500

Tyler Glasnow: +2800

Why Chris Sale Will Win NL Cy Young

Things looked bad for Sale for a while. Sadly, injuries were hindering him for years. But Sale has finally put it all together this season. Sale earned an All-Star berth and now is on his way to possibly winning the Cy Young Award. Currently, he is 13-3 with a 2.70 ERA.

Sale is one of the top pitchers in pitching run, breaking run, and offspeed run value. However, he struggles in fastball run value. What makes him one of the best pitchers in baseball is his ability to throw a breaking ball and offspeed pitch, which is wicked. His fastball velocity average is just 94.7, which is proving to be very hittable. But he garners an elite chase and whiff percentage when he throws his offspeed stuff. Additionally, he also has an excellent hard-hit-and-barrel percentage.

Sale is on track to be one of the best in the NL because he is carrying the Atlanta Braves. When they lost Spencer Strider for the season, people thought the rotation would take a hit. Instead, Sale has stepped up and emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball and is keeping them at the top of the NL Wildcard race. But he has one pitcher who probably is his best competition.

Why Zack Wheeler Will Win NL Cy Young

Wheeler suffered a back injury before the All-Star Break. But he should be good to go once the second half commences. Wheeler is 10-4 with a 2.70 ERA and is currently leading a rotation that is the best in baseball. Additionally, he is an integral part of why the Philadelphia Phillies are the best team in baseball.

His pitching and fastball run value is elite. Ultimately, his breaking and offspeed pitches are average, which could be the one thing preventing him from taking that next step. Wheeler possesses a fastball velocity that is 94.9, which is excellent. His average exit velocity is elite. Furthermore, he has a chase, barrel, and hard-hit percentage that ranks among the best in baseball. One thing that might prevent him from winning the award is a walk percentage of 7.5, which is average in the majors.

Wheeler can still tweak his stuff, make a hard run in the second half of the season, and carry his team to the top of the league. Yet, there is a young pitcher who might give him a run for his money.

Why Paul Skenes Will Win NL Cy Young

Skenes exploded out of the gate in his rookie season, just one season after the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him first in the 2023 MLB Draft. He is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and has yet to take a loss.

Skenes has a pitching run value that is in the 97th percentile, which is already among the best in the game. Yet, his fastball still needs work. Baseball fans are watching Skenes dominate with a pitch many call a splinker. It starts off as a sinker but then splits down the zone like a split-finger pitch. While he does have a great fastball velocity, he has a poor average exit velocity. However, his chase percentage is in the 68 percentile, and his strikeout percentage is in the 98th percentile.

Skenes can make a case for himself if he maintains his elite stuff and continues dominating the majors. Furthermore, he can certainly steal the award if he can carry the Pirates to the playoffs.

Why Tyler Glasnow Will Win NL Cy Young

Glasnow is 8-5 with a 3.47 ERA over 18 starts. Not many believe he can win the award, but he is still in the running because he has produced good stuff and helped a short-staffed Dodgers rotation thrive.

His pitching, fastball, and breaking run value are all elite. His fastball velocity remains off the charts. But his chase percentage is passable. Yet, he has produced a strikeout percentage of 33.6, which is among the best in baseball. Glasnow is doing his best to remain in the conversation with great metrics and good control.

Glasnow will win the award if he can take his game to second gear. Ultimately, this means going on a tear and dominating hitters down the stretch.

Final NL Cy Young Winner Prediction & Pick

Sale is a great story and is doing so well. If Wheeler had not suffered an injury, he could have been the pick to steal the award. While Sale's injury history is dubious, he has stayed upright so far. Skenes will win the NL Cy Young Award someday. But we don't see it happening this season. Glasnow is not at that level yet, either. When it comes between Sale and Wheeler this season, we are giving the nod to Sale as he carries the Braves to the playoffs.

Final NL Cy Young Winner Prediction & Pick: Chris Sale: +125