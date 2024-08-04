Men's basketball in the 2024 Paris Olympics features the best talent in the world. Now, intensity is set to pick up even more as the Group Phase is over and the knockout stages are set to begin.

Four teams have been eliminated, so eight countries advanced to the quarterfinals. In this article, we will explain everything you need to know about that round.

Men's basketball Olympics bracket

Group A:

Canada – Advanced to knockout stage (3-0) Australia – Advanced to knockout stage (1-2) Greece – Advanced to knockout stage (1-2) Spain – Eliminated (1-2)

Group B:

Germany – Advanced to knockout stage (3-0) France – Advanced to knockout stage (2-1) Brazil – Advanced to knockout stage (1-2) Japan – Eliminated (0-3)

Group C:

United States – Advanced to knockout stage (3-0) Serbia – Advanced to knockout stage (2-1) South Sudan – Eliminated (1-2) Puerto Rico – Eliminated (0-3)

Olympics Knockout stage schedule

*All times in Eastern time zone*

All games are at Accor Arena in Paris, France. NBC has broadcasting rights to the 2024 Olympics. You can stream the Olympics with fuboTV.

Aug. 6: Germany vs. Greece at 5 a.m. – Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Aug. 6: Serbia vs. Australia at 8:30 a.m. – USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Aug 6: France vs. Canada at 12 p.m. – Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Aug. 6: United States vs. Brazil at 3:30 p.m. – USA Network, Peacock, NBC.Olympics.com

Semifinals are on Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bronze medal game is on Aug. 10 at 5 a.m.

Gold medal game is on Aug 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Predictions

To win gold, you will have to be perfect from now on. Now that the knockout stages are here, teams that suffer a loss will be sent packing. Four more teams will be eliminated in the quarterfinals. As of right now, the easiest game to predict is Team USA vs. Brazil. Brazil barely made it to the quarterfinals with a 1-2 record, whereas the United States are one of three teams with a perfect 3-0 record.

Team USA dominated each of their three Group Phase games. After beating Serbia 110-84, they beat South Sudan by a score of 103-86. Most recently, they beat Puerto Rico 104-83.

The United States roster is full of superstar talent, and the team has had their depth on display each game. Kevin Durant had a memorable performance against Serbia before Bam Adebayo was the best player against South Sudan. Then, Anthony Edwards shined in game three against Puerto Rico.

Brazil, on the other hand, only has one current NBA player. Gui Santos is a bench player on the Golden State Warriors. Even so, Team USA won't take their game against Brazil lightly. Head coach Steve Kerr knows Santos is a threat better than anyone, considering he coaches the Warriors, and the Brazilians play a physical brand of basketball that could pose as a problem for Team USA. Still, we think the United States will win this game handily.

We also think Germany should beat Greece by a fair margin, although that is much harder to say with confidence. After all, Greece does have Giannis Antetokounmpo, a player who is arguably the best in the world. The Greek Freak leads all Olympic scorers with 27 points per game.

Even so, Germany is still riding the momentum of winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and they went 3-0 in the Group Phase, which included a win over the team from France that many thought would go undefeated in group play.

France vs. Canada will be one of the most anticipated games so far. The Canadians have more NBA talent than any team outside of the United States, and they are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Other players, including Dillon Brooks, Jamal Murray, and Lu Dort, give the team plenty of scoring pop, but scoring isn't easy against France.

Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert form a scary defensive interior that can make life miserable for opposing teams in the paint. They have a loss, though, so it has been proven they can be beaten. The same can't be said about Canada, so we think they will continue their winning streak.

Serbia vs. Australia is the other game that is expected to be closely contested. Serbia is led by Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, while Australia has Matthew Dellavedova, Josh Giddey, and Josh Green on the roster. It will be a battle of offense against defense. With 95.7 points per game, Serbia only trails the United States in scoring, but Australia has a bunch of gritty defensive players who make life hard on their opponents.

While Australia does have some good players, they are lacking in the front court. Jokic should be able to have his way against the team and lead the Serbians to the semifinals.