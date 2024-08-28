ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour season wraps up with the TOUR Championship this weekend. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a TOUR Championship prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

The 2023 TOUR Championship saw Viktor Hovland come out victorious. He started the weekend at eight under par, and show -19 to capture the five-stroke win. He started the weekend just two strokes back from the lead, so it was not a huge surprise seeing him win the whole thing. Will we have a surprise winner in this year's TOUR Championship?

East Lake Golf Club will be the home for the TOUR Championship and it has proven to be a bit easier. Last year, as mentioned, Hovland was able to shoot -19 on the weekend. However, the course underwent some renovations making it look different than last year. The layout could not be changed as much, but some yardages, green positions, and other aspects of the course are much different.

The new course layout comes in at 7,490 yards, and will play as a par 71. The par 3s are a bit long, but there are plenty of short par 4s to make up ground. With that said, the golfer who strikes their irons the best will have a good weekend. I would be a bit surprised if they used their driver on more than half of the holes. Irons and woods off the tee are going to be huge in this one.

As a reminder, each player will start a certain score based off their FedEx Cup rankings.

Here are the TOUR Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel

TOUR Championship odds

Scottie Scheffler (-10): +115

Xander Schauffele (-8): +230

Hideki Matsuyama (-7): +1200

Ludvig Aberg (-5): +1800

Rory McIlroy (-4): +1800

Sam Burns (-4): +3500

Collin Morikawa (-4): +3500

Keegan Bradley (-6): +4000

Patrick Cantlay (-4): +4000

Wyndham Clark (-4): +4500

Viktor Hovland (-2): +7500

Sungjae Im (-3): +10000

Tony Finau (-3): +10000

Tommy Fleetwood (-1): +12000

Russell Henley (-2): +12000

Adam Scott (-3): +12000

Sahith Theegala (-3): +20000

Shane Lowry (-3): +20000

Billy Horschel (-1): +30000

Byeong Hun An (-2): +35000

Akshay Bhatia (-2): +35000

Robert MacIntyre (-2): +35000

Justin Thomas (E): +40000

Sepp Straka (-1): +50000

Taylor Pendrith (-1): +60000

Aaron Rai (E): +60000

Matthieu Pavon (-1): +100000

Tom Hoge (E): +100000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (E): +100000

Chris Kirk (E): +100000

How to watch the TOUR Championship

Time: 11:16 AM ET/ 8:16 AM PT

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock

TOUR Championship favorite picks

Scottie Scheffler: It is hard to bet against Scottie Scheffler when he is starting the weekend with the lead. Scheffler is fantastic with his irons, which is going to be important this weekend. Along with that, this is not the same course Scheffler has been so unsuccessful at. With his skill, and everyone playing at the new course for the first time, Scheffler is the easy favorite to win this event.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has been just as hot as Scheffler. He has not won as much, but he can not stop finishing in the top-10 this season. He will start the weekend at -8, so he is already at an advantage. His approaches to the green are fantastic, and he does a great job with the putter. Assuming Schauffele continues to be himself, he will finish at the top of this leaderboard.

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg will begin the weekend -5. He finished in second place at the BMW last weekend, so he is swinging a hot club right now. His approach to the green, and shots off the tee are both solid. However, his chipping and putting could use some work. Despite that, he has the ability to put himself in great positions to shoot low. He has some ground to make up, but he can definitely do it.

TOUR Championship sleeper picks

Keegan Bradley: Lets give Bradley his flowers. He won the BMW Championship, and put himself in a great starting position for the TOUR Championship. He did everything right to win the event last weekend. Bradley has got to keep that going. Up until that point, he was not golfing his best. However, it is about who is hot, and who is golfing well. Last season, Hovland won both the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship. If Bradley plays as he did last weekend, he will win this event.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is another golfer that deserves his flowers. He has not finished at the top of the pack, but he has also not missed a cut since the beginning of March. Morikawa is awesome off the tee, and he cut putt with the best of them. Morikawa needs to hit some more greens in regulation, but he should be in good shape to work his way up the leaderboard as the weekend goes on.

Final TOUR Championship prediction and pick

This is one of the more unique events with the starting positions give to each player. It is also one of the most fun events given it is the Super Bowl of the PGA Tour. For the event, I think it is not going to stray to far away from the norm this weekend. I will take Xander Schauffele to win the event.

Final TOUR Championship prediction and pick: Xander Schauffele (+230)