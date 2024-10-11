There may not have been a better arena in the NBA than Oakland Arena, also known as Oracle Arena, and home to the Golden State Warriors from 1971 to 2019. From the crazy passionate Warriors fan base in Oakland to the echoes of cheering that filtered down to the court, there was no venue that matched up with Oakland Arena, especially in the playoffs. The Warriors now play their games in Chase Center, a $1.4 billion arena across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco that will play host to the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

This All-Star Game hosted by the Warriors is going to be symbolic for a lot of reasons, and it appears as if the organization isn't going to forget about its roots and ties to the old Oakland Arena.

In fact, several events, including the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, All-Star Game practices, and the NBA HBCU Classic, will all take place in the Warriors' old arena, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Chase Center and Oakland Arena are only separated by roughly 17 miles, so this won't be a far trip for the NBA All-Stars and all who attend All-Star Weekend in February.

“We're focused on bringing as many events to the Bay Area as possible through All-Star,” Kelly Flatow, the NBA's Executive Vice President, Global Events, told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Oakland Arena was a great destination to do that, so we're excited that we'll be at Chase Center but also at Oakland Arena.”

Some of the most memorable moments in Warriors' and NBA history happened in this historic arena across the bay. Aside from the four championships this arena saw the Warriors capture in 1975, 2015, 2017, and 2018, numerous NBA records have been set in this venue. The Warriors won their 73rd game of the 2015-16 season in this arena, Klay Thompson went berserk with an NBA record 37 points in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings in 2015, and who could forget Stephen Curry making 402 threes over the course of the 2015-16 season?

LeBron James' iconic “The Block” on Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA Finals is also one of the most memorable moments in league history to take place in this building, yet Warriors fans aren't going to want to talk about that one.

Oracle Arena, or Oakland Arena, whatever you want to call it, has always been a staple in NBA lore. Now, it will once again open its doors for NBA fans during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Perhaps this will potentially pave a path to the Warriors hosting more events, possibly even a regular-season game, in future seasons.

Curry has mentioned in the past how he hopes the organization will look into utilizing the team's old stomping grounds, and the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend could eventually pave the path to this happening.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be hosted by the Warriors in Chase Center on February 16, 2025.