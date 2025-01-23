2025 Oscars Nominations: View the Full List

The anticipation for the 2025 Oscars has reached fever pitch with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiling this year's nominations. From gripping dramas to groundbreaking animations, the lineup reflects a diverse and dynamic year in cinema, NPR reports.

Actor in a Leading Role

Nominees:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Nominees:

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Nominees:

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

Nominees:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematography

Nominees:

Darius Khondji, The Brutalist

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Andrew Droz Palermo, The Substance

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Anora

Costume Design

Nominees:

Jacqueline Durran, Dune: Part Two

Ruth E. Carter, Wicked

Jenny Beavan, The Brutalist

Sandy Powell, Conclave

Paco Delgado, Emilia Pérez

Directing

Nominees:

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Film Editing

Nominees:

Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two

Andrew Weisblum, A Complete Unknown

Nicolas Chaudeurge, The Substance

Tim Squyres, The Brutalist

Affonso Gonçalves, Anora

International Feature Film

Nominees:

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Perfect Days (Japan)

La Chimera (Italy)

Four Daughters (Tunisia)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominees:

Dune: Part Two

Wicked

The Substance

The Brutalist

Emilia Pérez

Music (Original Score)

Nominees:

Hildur Guðnadóttir, A Complete Unknown

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Alexandre Desplat, The Brutalist

Jonny Greenwood, The Zone of Interest

Ludwig Göransson, Anora

Music (Original Song)

Nominees:

“Lost Stars” from A Complete Unknown

“Beneath the Moon” from Emilia Pérez

“Rise Again” from The Substance

“Whispers” from Anora

“Eternity” from Wicked

Production Design

Nominees:

Dune: Part Two

The Brutalist

Conclave

The Substance

Wicked

Short Film (Animated)

Nominees:

Beyond the Horizon

Little Wonders

Milo and the Moon

Song of the Seaweed

The Last Cloud

Short Film (Live Action)

Nominees:

A Door to Tomorrow

Call Me When You're Home

Echoes of the Past

The Letter Writer

Whispering Waves

Sound

Nominees:

Dune: Part Two

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Substance

Visual Effects

Nominees:

Dune: Part Two

The Wild Robot

The Substance

Conclave

Wicked

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nominees:

Dune: Part Two

The Zone of Interest

The Brutalist

Anora

A Complete Unknown

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Nominees:

The Substance

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

Best Picture

Nominees:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

The 2025 Oscars promise an evening celebrating storytelling, creativity, and innovation. With such exceptional nominees, the competition will be fierce. Fans eagerly await the ceremony, where this year's cinematic achievements will be honored.