2025 Oscars Nominations: View the Full List
The anticipation for the 2025 Oscars has reached fever pitch with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiling this year's nominations. From gripping dramas to groundbreaking animations, the lineup reflects a diverse and dynamic year in cinema, NPR reports.
Actor in a Leading Role
Nominees:
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominees:
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Nominees:
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominees:
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Animated Feature Film
Nominees:
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematography
Nominees:
- Darius Khondji, The Brutalist
- Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
- Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
- Andrew Droz Palermo, The Substance
- Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Anora
Costume Design
Nominees:
- Jacqueline Durran, Dune: Part Two
- Ruth E. Carter, Wicked
- Jenny Beavan, The Brutalist
- Sandy Powell, Conclave
- Paco Delgado, Emilia Pérez
Directing
Nominees:
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Film Editing
Nominees:
- Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
- Andrew Weisblum, A Complete Unknown
- Nicolas Chaudeurge, The Substance
- Tim Squyres, The Brutalist
- Affonso Gonçalves, Anora
International Feature Film
Nominees:
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
- Fallen Leaves (Finland)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- La Chimera (Italy)
- Four Daughters (Tunisia)
Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominees:
- Dune: Part Two
- Wicked
- The Substance
- The Brutalist
- Emilia Pérez
Music (Original Score)
Nominees:
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, A Complete Unknown
- Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
- Alexandre Desplat, The Brutalist
- Jonny Greenwood, The Zone of Interest
- Ludwig Göransson, Anora
Music (Original Song)
Nominees:
- “Lost Stars” from A Complete Unknown
- “Beneath the Moon” from Emilia Pérez
- “Rise Again” from The Substance
- “Whispers” from Anora
- “Eternity” from Wicked
Production Design
Nominees:
- Dune: Part Two
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- The Substance
- Wicked
Short Film (Animated)
Nominees:
- Beyond the Horizon
- Little Wonders
- Milo and the Moon
- Song of the Seaweed
- The Last Cloud
Short Film (Live Action)
Nominees:
- A Door to Tomorrow
- Call Me When You're Home
- Echoes of the Past
- The Letter Writer
- Whispering Waves
Sound
Nominees:
- Dune: Part Two
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- The Substance
Visual Effects
Nominees:
- Dune: Part Two
- The Wild Robot
- The Substance
- Conclave
- Wicked
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Nominees:
- Dune: Part Two
- The Zone of Interest
- The Brutalist
- Anora
- A Complete Unknown
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Nominees:
- The Substance
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
Best Picture
Nominees:
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
The 2025 Oscars promise an evening celebrating storytelling, creativity, and innovation. With such exceptional nominees, the competition will be fierce. Fans eagerly await the ceremony, where this year's cinematic achievements will be honored.