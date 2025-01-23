2025 Oscars Nominations: View the Full List

The anticipation for the 2025 Oscars has reached fever pitch with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiling this year's nominations. From gripping dramas to groundbreaking animations, the lineup reflects a diverse and dynamic year in cinema, NPR reports.

Actor in a Leading Role

Nominees:

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Nominees:

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Nominees:

  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Nominees:

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

Nominees:

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Cinematography

Nominees:

  • Darius Khondji, The Brutalist
  • Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
  • Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
  • Andrew Droz Palermo, The Substance
  • Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Anora

Costume Design

Nominees:

  • Jacqueline Durran, Dune: Part Two
  • Ruth E. Carter, Wicked
  • Jenny Beavan, The Brutalist
  • Sandy Powell, Conclave
  • Paco Delgado, Emilia Pérez

Directing

Nominees:

  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
  • James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Film Editing

Nominees:

  • Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
  • Andrew Weisblum, A Complete Unknown
  • Nicolas Chaudeurge, The Substance
  • Tim Squyres, The Brutalist
  • Affonso Gonçalves, Anora

International Feature Film

Nominees:

  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
  • Fallen Leaves (Finland)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • La Chimera (Italy)
  • Four Daughters (Tunisia)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominees:

  • Dune: Part Two
  • Wicked
  • The Substance
  • The Brutalist
  • Emilia Pérez

Music (Original Score)

Nominees:

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, A Complete Unknown
  • Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
  • Alexandre Desplat, The Brutalist
  • Jonny Greenwood, The Zone of Interest
  • Ludwig Göransson, Anora

Music (Original Song)

Related NewsArticle continues below
Kendrick Lamar confirmed to perform with SZA at Super Bowl LIX
Kendrick Lamar confirmed to perform with SZA at Super Bowl LIX
Netflix set for ‘Court of Gold’ doc which follows basketball at 2024 Olympics
Netflix set for ‘Court of Gold’ doc which follows basketball at 2024 Olympics
Heat’s Jimmy Butler responds to team ban by partying with Andrew Schulz
Heat’s Jimmy Butler responds to team ban by partying with Andrew Schulz

Nominees:

  • “Lost Stars” from A Complete Unknown
  • “Beneath the Moon” from Emilia Pérez
  • “Rise Again” from The Substance
  • “Whispers” from Anora
  • “Eternity” from Wicked

Production Design

Nominees:

  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Short Film (Animated)

Nominees:

  • Beyond the Horizon
  • Little Wonders
  • Milo and the Moon
  • Song of the Seaweed
  • The Last Cloud

Short Film (Live Action)

Nominees:

  • A Door to Tomorrow
  • Call Me When You're Home
  • Echoes of the Past
  • The Letter Writer
  • Whispering Waves

Sound

Nominees:

  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Anora
  • The Substance

Visual Effects

Nominees:

  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Wild Robot
  • The Substance
  • Conclave
  • Wicked

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Nominees:

  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Zone of Interest
  • The Brutalist
  • Anora
  • A Complete Unknown

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Nominees:

  • The Substance
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • I'm Still Here
  • Nickel Boys

Best Picture

Nominees:

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I'm Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

The 2025 Oscars promise an evening celebrating storytelling, creativity, and innovation. With such exceptional nominees, the competition will be fierce. Fans eagerly await the ceremony, where this year's cinematic achievements will be honored.