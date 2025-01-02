Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was named to the Pro Bowl on Thursday, making him the first player to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver in the franchise's 29-year history, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

The Ravens posted the moment general manager Eric DeCosta told Flowers that he had made the Pro Bowl, and it revealed an emotional moment, as the wide receivers said he had dreamed about making it since he was a kid.

“I don't even know what to say,” Zay Flowers said after he learned that he made the Pro Bowl. “I can't even cry, like, that's crazy though. That's something I've dreamed of since a kid, you know to participate in something like that. Everybody has dreams of doing that, it's crazy when it really here.”

Like with many Pro Bowl announcement videos, Eric DeCosta surprised his wide receiver, making it seem as if he was in trouble when he called Flowers to his office. The general manager said that one of his favorite things to do is tell a player when he made the Pro Bowl for the first time. He got to do that with Flowers.

Still, DeCosta and Flowers have their eyes on the biggest prize. The general manager remarked that he hopes that Flowers is not going to be present at the Pro Bowl, because he is hoping that the Ravens are playing in the Super Bowl the next week. Flowers agreed. The wide receiver has been a hit for the Ravens after he was selected with the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

The Ravens have bigger fish to fry, as they will try to clinch the AFC North this weekend. If the Pittsburgh Steelers lose on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore will have the division clinched. If not, the Ravens will have to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. If the Ravens end up clinching the AFC North at some point this weekend, they will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs and host a game in the Wild Card round.