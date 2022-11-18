Published November 18, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Amid a disappointing 2022 campaign under head coach Josh McDaniels, the last-place 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders have very little room for error should they want to keep their slim playoff chances alive. However, as the Raiders prepare for Week 11’s AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos, bad news about a critical contributor trickled out on Friday. According to Paul Rodriguez of ESPN, wide receiver Davante Adams, who was a limited participant in practice all week, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

An absence from Adams would be a near-death blow to the Raiders’ offense, already without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve. Adams has been the heartbeat of the passing attack in tandem with quarterback Derek Carr, tallying a team-leading 57 catches for 784 yards and eight touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Should the two-time All-Pro not receive the green light for Sunday’s action, Carr and the Raiders will find themselves in a challenging situation.

To illustrate the dire straits that the Raiders would be in sans Adams, the trio of him, Renfrow, and Waller have accounted for 94 of the team’s 207 receptions, 1151 of the team’s 2204 receiving yards, and nine of the Raiders’ 13 receiving touchdowns in the 2022 NFL season, according to Pro Football Reference. So, in essence, McDaniels and company are at risk of not having any impact contributor to their typical starting passing offense available.

Will Davante Adams suit up for Sunday’s game against the Broncos? Carr and the Raiders certainly hope so, considering all that comes with him missing the action.