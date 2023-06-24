The 2023 NHL Draft is right around the corner now. And as such, a lot of talk is taking place around some of the top-tier prospects behind presumptive top pick Connor Bedard. One of those talked about prospects is US National Team Development Program product Will Smith.

Smith is an interesting name that has risen up draft boards throughout the season. He's an excellent puck handler who possesses an incredible ability to create space for himself.

The American forward is gifted in the offensive zone. However, he isn't a one-trick pony. Smith can more than hold his own defensively, certainly raising his draft stock. Make no mistake, though. Smith's playmaking ability is the main selling point here.

We've already looked at prospects Nate Danielson and Ryan Leonard. Now, it's Smith's turn. Which teams are most in need of a skillful top-line center with the ability to become one of the best point producers in the league? Here are the best NHL Draft fits for American prospect Will Smith.

The Blue Jackets are certainly drafting a center with the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. What we won't know until Wednesday is which center the Blue Jackets will draft with that pick.

They could go Leo Carlsson, a Swedish product. Perhaps the Anaheim Ducks swerve us at 2, leaving Adam Fantilli to fall to Columbus. Or, they could go with Smith with this pick.

Almost as soon as the Blue Jackets landed the third pick in May, Smith's name became connected with the Blue Jackets. Columbus doesn't have a player like him in their system. If they land on the American as their center of the future, it'd be quite easy to see why.

The Canadiens hold the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and also could go in a number of different directions. Perhaps they take the swing on Russian phenom Matvei Michkov despite his KHL contract, for example.

However, we know the Canadiens have a ton of interest in Smith. And the Habs drafted a winger first overall just last season. They certainly could go back to that well, but if Smith is in their lap, why pass on him?

Smith gives the Canadiens a true potential top-six center who would gel well with their current core. Things are looking up for the Habs after a rough few seasons. Smith could emerge as a star for the next great chapter in Canadiens history.

However, for the Habs to even have a chance at Smith, he'd actually need to be there. And I legitimately don't know if he gets to the fifth overall pick given how well he fits the San Jose Sharks, who pick right before Montreal.

Gone are the days of “Jumbo” Joe Thornton in San Jose. They currently don't have a true first-line center for the future on their team. And I just can't see the Sharks being in a position to take a gamble on Michkov right now.

Smith immediately comes in as the first-line center of the future. He could take on the role of the top playmaker, facilitating play on the power play and scoring a few goals of his own when needed.

San Jose could certainly go in a different direction here. After all, the American center is not meeting with the team ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. However, that doesn't disqualify him from being the pick. And Smith could very well be their best bet come Wednesday night.