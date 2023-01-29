For the most part, many of the big moves that were to be made this offseason in the MLB have already been made. Save for some potential trades and the top remaining free agents finding new homes, it looks like most teams are beginning to gear up for the 2023 campaign. And as the last free agents begin to make their final decisions, it’s clear that Jurickson Profar is the top remaining free agent available.

Profar hasn’t had a lot of rumors or speculation surrounding him this offseason, which is a bit strange considering how he managed to put together a pretty solid season in 2022. There have been a couple of teams poking around Profar, but for the most part, he hasn’t drawn a ton of interest on the open market this offseason for whatever reason.

Despite that, it’s clear there are some teams that could certainly use Profar on their roster based on what he was able to do in 2022. So with that in mind, let’s pick out the three best potential landing spots for Profar now that free agency is coming to a close and see why these destinations make so much sense for both Profar and the teams involved.

3. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners already made a big move in their outfield this offseason when they traded for Teoscar Hernandez, but there is still a spot in the outfield alongside Hernandez and Julio Rodriguez that is there for the taking. While Seattle has some candidates they could use there, it may make more sense for them to just go out and sign Profar.

Profar spent most of the 2022 season in left field with the San Diego Padres, but he can play all over the diamond, and he put together a solid enough batting line last year (.243 BA, 15 HR, 58 RBI, .723 OPS) that he would be able to make a big impact for a Seattle team that is looking to show that last season’s playoff run wasn’t a fluke.

The Mariners have a decent core group and a lot of young players looking to make an impact, but signing Profar wouldn’t be the worst idea ever. Having an insurance policy that can fill in at a couple of different spots in the field, while also providing some production at the plate, isn’t a bad thing to have, and for that reason, it would make a lot of sense for Seattle to take a closer look at Profar.

2. Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves haven’t had the best offseason, as they lost their starting shortstop in Dansby Swanson and watched their National League East foes in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets get even stronger while they have largely sat on the sidelines. They could definitely use another consistent bat in their lineup, though, which is why this could be another logical destination for Jurickson Profar.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris will obviously hold down two spots, but left field is another area of need for the Braves as the 2022 season nears. Eddie Rosario was a mess last year, and Marcell Ozuna wasn’t much better at designated hitter, although he can play in the outfield when needed. They also lost Adam Duvall in free agency, but he wasn’t very productive when he was on the field in 2022.

The Braves have taken some fliers on a couple of different outfielders this offseason, but getting a proven source of production in Profar would make a lot of sense right now. Even then, Profar could help replace Swanson’s departure at shortstop if Vaughn Grissom struggles, so it seems like the Braves would stand to benefit greatly from picking up Profar before the offseason ends.

1. Texas Rangers

This would be a welcome reunion for the Texas Rangers, who saw Jurickson Profar come up in their system as a highly-touted prospect. Profar never managed to reach expectations, though, and quickly flamed out with the Rangers. But with a different set of circumstances now, the Rangers could really use Profar on their roster before the start of the season.

Aside from Adolis Garcia, who primarily plays in center field, the Rangers received no production from their outfield in 2022. And while they have made some huge moves this offseason, Texas hasn’t addressed this need at all this offseason, and they are risking getting similarly poor production from their outfield in 2023 if they leave this spot unaddressed.

The Rangers are clearly looking for outfield help, as they have been one of the teams interested in Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. But the price for Reynolds simply may be too high, and if that’s the case, turning to Profar makes a lot of sense. He may not have panned out beforehand, but Profar could end up being the Rangers’ savior in left field in 2023 if he ends up getting signed.