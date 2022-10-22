3 best trades Raiders must make ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders have not gotten off to an ideal start. Through the first six weeks of the season, they sit at 1-4 and are in last place in the AFC North.

The Raiders rough start is not an indication of the off-season that they had. When the team reunited quarterback Derek Carr with former college teammate Davante Adams, they flew up power rankings.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders also made significant improvements. The team went all in when they signed star edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Jones, a two-time All-Pro, was meant to take this defense to a new level paired alongside Maxx Crosby. Over his 11-year career, Jones has appeared in 144 games. He has recorded 485 total tackles, 119 tackles for loss, and 107.5 sacks.

Many anticipated that this Raiders team could have both an elite offense and defense. Heading into the season, they were deemed a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

With four losses already on the season, the Raiders are in a tough situation. If they hope to get their season back on track, it could take shaking up the roster. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, several players could help make this roster better.

Here are three players the Raiders could target at the trade deadline

Matthew Ioannidis, DT, Panthers

The interior of the Raiders defensive line has failed to be effective to start the season. Current starters Bilal Nichols and Andrew Billings have combined for just nine tackles over the first five games. Adding another force to this group could be exactly what they need.

The Carolina Panthers are headed towards a rebuild and are moving on from established veterans on the roster. Defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis could be the perfect candidate to move on from next.

Ioannidis signed a one-year deal with the Panthers during the off-season. With him set to hit free agency at the end of the season, the Panthers could look to get something in return instead of just letting him walk.

Over the first six games, Ioannidis has been solid. He has recorded 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and one sack.

The Raiders are built to win now. Adding a player like Ioannidis would indicate that this team is prepared to go all in.

Sidney Jones, CB, Seahawks

The Raiders secondary has also been a weak point in their defense. Injuries have struck and the current starters are Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin. The two have played well together, recording 21 tackles, one interception, and six defended passes.

But there is a clear lack of proven depth at the cornerback position for the Raiders. Addressing the position could set them up for success for the rest of the season.

The Seattle Seahawks just so happen to have a starting-caliber cornerback on the trade block in Sidney Jones.

Last season, Jones played a crucial part in the Seahawks secondary. Over 16 games, he recorded 66 total tackles and 10 defended passes.

Throughout his career, Jones has appeared in 50 games, while earning 25 starts. In total, he has recorded 147 total tackles, 29 defended passes, and four interceptions.

Jones has emerged into a reliable cornerback, but he has fallen down the depth chart in Seattle. He has made just three appearances this season and has seen his playing time be lost to younger players.

Jones has played in 30% or less of the Seahawks defensive snaps in each of the three games he has played in. In his limited role, he has recorded just five total tackles.

The Raiders could potentially obtain Jones for a day three draft pick. His arrival could give this secondary a much-needed boost mid-season.

Andre Dillard, T, Eagles

While the Raiders have struggled to start the season, the offensive line has exceeded expectations. Derek Carr has been sacked just 11 times. On the ground, the team is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 121.4 rushing yards per game.

But there is still room for improvement, specifically at the tackle position. A proven tackle could help solidify the unit and could make things easier through both the air and the ground.

The Philadelphia Eagles have an abundance of talent on the offensive line. They have a proven starter hidden away on their bench in Andre Dillard. While he gives them insurance at the position, he is set to hit free agency at the end of the season. For the right price, the Raiders could manage to steal him away.

In a larger role last season, Dillard allowed just one sack and was called for seven penalties according to PFF. Playing him at right tackle would give the Raiders legitimate starters to bookend their offensive line. Left tackle Kolton Miller has already proven to be capable of playing the position at a high level.

The Raiders need to get their season back on track. Making a move such as this could be crucial to their success.