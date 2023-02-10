The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 class. While some of the league’s greatest players will be enshrined, others were seemingly forgotten from this Hall of Fame class.

This year’s Hall of Fame class will include nine members, including former Jets cornerback Darelle Revis and former Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber. The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame class also features Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Don Coryell.

Every year, talented players miss out on their opportunity to go to Canton. These three players should’ve been enshrined in the 2023 class.

Devin Hester

Devin Hester is arguably the greatest return man in NFL history. His time with the Chicago Bears changed how the NFL views special teams.

Hester’s 14 career punt return touchdowns are the most in NFL history. His five kick return touchdowns put him inside the top 10 all-time as does his 11,028 return yardage. Hester is a four-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All Pro and a member of both the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade teams.

Being known for his Special Teams work is what is holding Hester back from a Hall of Fame nod. His offensive output wasn’t nearly as good as his work as a returner. Still, his electrifying returns always made up for it.

Hester was more than just a good return man. He is in the upper echelon and the guy many would consider the best to ever do it. It might not be quarterback, but Hester was the best at his position for a long time.

Torry Holt

Torry Holt is one of the more underrated wide receivers of all time. Holt’s performance over his 11-year career should someday have him headed to Canton.

Holt spent 10 years with the Rams before spending his final year in the league with the Jaguars. For his career, Holt caught 920 passes for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and a member of the 2000s All-Decade team.

Holt’s yardage is the 17th most in NFL history while his receptions rank 22nd. Holt had eight-straight 1,000+ yards receiving and was often one of, if not the best receivers in the league during his tenure.

Holt’s name isn’t often brought up in the best receiver of all time discussions. But he was elite for his time and was a consistent threat throughout his entire NFL career.

Patrick Willis

Patrick Willis only played eight years in the NFL, which may be holding back his candidacy. But in those eight years, Willis proved he was a worthy recipient of an eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame nod.

All eight of Willis’ years came with the San Francisco 49ers. In 112 games, Willis racked up 950 tackles, 53 passes defended, 20.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles. Willis was a threat in both the pass and the run game.

Willis was elected to the Pro Bowl every season of his NFL career except for his last. He was also a five-time All Pro, the 2007 Defensive Rookie of the Year and a member of the 2010s All-Decade team. Willis twice led the NFL in tackles and had over 100 tackles in six of his eight seasons.

Willis is one of the best linebackers to ever play in the league. He was the leader of the 49ers’ defense and scary in all facets of the game. His run in the NFL might have been short, but it sure was mighty.