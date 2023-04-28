The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is done and dusted. Some picks met expectations, while some expectations were certainly subverted. Here we’ll look at the three biggest winners and losers from the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The draft started predictably as the Panthers chose Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young with the first overall pick. In fact, the first round saw three quarterbacks being selected, with CJ Stroud going to the Texans at No. 2 and Anthony Richardson to the Colts at No. 4. Other notable events from the first round include a surprising trade-up into the top three, two running backs being picked in the top 12, a quarterback being pushed to the second day, and several other noteworthy moments.

Let’s look at the three biggest winners and losers from the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Biggest Winners

The Eagles made a brilliant move in drafting Jalen Carter, a highly sought-after prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. GM Howie Roseman orchestrated a trade to move up one spot to pick Carter at No. 9. The Eagles then made another great pick, selecting EDGE Nolan Smith at No. 30. As such, the Eagles now have four defensive players from Georgia’s 2021 national championship team on their roster. Yes, Carter is considered one of the most talented players in the draft. Still, there were concerns regarding his character during the pre-draft process. The Eagles hope that reuniting Carter with his college teammates and pairing him with experienced players like Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox will help him reach his full potential. If both of the Eagles’ first-round picks pan out, they will have a formidable defensive front for years to come.

The Panthers paid a significant price to move up in the draft from the ninth pick to the top spot. Initially, it seemed that they were targeting Stroud, but rumors had them actually looking at Will Levis as well leading up to the draft. In the end, the Panthers made the right choice by selecting Bryce Young as their quarterback. While there are concerns about his height and build, the Panthers definitely believe his talent is worth the risk. This is especially after struggling with a string of quarterbacks like Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield. They have all failed to bring success to the franchise over the past five years.

3. Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans

The Texans had a big opportunity to improve their roster in the draft. They entered the day with 12 picks at their disposal. In the first round, they made a major impact by choosing players who could be the cornerstone of the team’s offense and defense. Some analysts speculated that the Texans might actually pass on a quarterback with the second overall pick. However, GM Nick Caserio went with Ohio State’s Stroud. Caserio then turned a lot of heads by making a power move in trading for the third overall pick. He used this to select the best defensive player in the draft, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While it may not be realistic to expect the Texans to become an immediate contender, Caserio’s moves were necessary for the franchise. They should at least win more games than they did last season, right? Remember that the AFC is filled with strong teams that continue to improve. Also, recall that even the previously worst-in-the-league Jacksonville Jaguars made the playoffs last season. The Texans needed to start building their own team up, and Caserio accomplished that in the draft.

Biggest Losers

1. Will Levis

Will Levis has joined a long list of quarterbacks who have experienced a significant draft drop. This includes Malik Willis, Geno Smith, and Aaron Rodgers. Despite being viewed as a top-10 pick and the No. 2-rated quarterback by some scouts, Levis was not selected in the entire first round. Many teams that were expected to draft a quarterback, such as the Raiders, Falcons, Titans, Lions, Commanders, Patriots, Buccaneers, and Vikings, passed on him.

It remains to be seen how long Levis will last on Day 2 of the draft. We’re confident he should not stay on the board for long, but again, anything can happen.

2. Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez, like Levis, does not lack the skills. Gonzalez actually came off the board in the first round, however, the timing was way off from pre-draft projections. Experts projected the highly skilled cornerback to be a top-10 pick in the draft. Instead, he ended up going 17th overall. That’s after two other cornerbacks were picked before him. Various factors contributed to this, including an emphasis on offensive tackles and the needs of other teams.

On the flip side, the silver lining is Gonzalez joins a team that has a great track record with elite cornerbacks. Take note that under the leadership of Bill Belichick, the Patriots have succeeded with players like Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Darrelle Revis, and Stephon Gilmore. It is possible that Gonzalez could reach similar heights of achievement in the future.

3. Running Back Doubters

The idea that running backs are undervalued in the NFL was proven wrong during the first round of this year’s draft. Keep in mind that two running backs were selected among the top 12. The Falcons took Bijan Robinson from Texas with the eighth overall pick. Afterward, the Lions traded with the Cardinals to get Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12. These two players are exceptional talents. As such, the narrative that running backs are not a priority in the draft has been debunked. Does this mean the NFL is returning to a time when elite running backs were taken early in the draft? We’ll have to see again next year.