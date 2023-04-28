Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in love with defensive players from the Georgia Football program. That much is clear in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

After the Eagles got the steal of the draft by trading up to the no. 9 pick and selecting Jalen Carter, they proceeded to draft one of his Georgia teammates in Nolan Smith with the no. 30 pick. Not only did they boost their defense even more, but they also made sure to bring in winners and national champions.

For what it’s worth, Smith’s selection marks the third straight time that the Eagles have taken a Georgia defensive lineman in the first round. Last year in the 2022 NFL Draft, the team also selected linebacker Jordan Davis with the no. 13 pick. Davis was a teammate of Carter and Smith on the 2021 national title-winning Bulldogs.

The Eagles also took Nakobe Dean in the third round of last year’s draft, meaning the four Georgia teammates are now reunited in Philadelphia.

If that isn’t enough proof of how much the Eagles love Georgia’s defense, we don’t know what else to say.

However, it’s not really a surprise why Philly wanted to rebuild the historically great Georgia defense. They are already solid offensively with Jalen Hurts leading the way, so they know very well that it’s the defense that they need to address.

It remains to be seen how the Georgia draft strategy will pan out for Philadelphia, but sure enough, they are also hoping that the collection of national champions they have will also result to a title at the next level.