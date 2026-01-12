Following his favorite team's playoff win over the Green Bay Packers, WWE star and Chicago Bears superfan Seth Rollins was fired up.

Speaking withMarc “Silvy” Silverman, Rollins was fired up after the game. He was still on an adrenaline high following the exciting finish.

“This was the biggest win of my lifetime!” Rollins exclaimed. “I was born before the Super Bowl! Biggest win in my lifetime! Let's go!”

SETH ROLLINS IS LOSING HIS MIND RIGHT NOW LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO#DaBears pic.twitter.com/tEUZJX4qbO — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 11, 2026

Additionally, another video of Rollins after the game surfaced. “We did it! Bears win! Bears win!” he excitedly exclaimed in the video.

Seth Rollins was at the Bears' playoff win vs. the Packers

Rollins attended the Wild Card matchup between the Bears and Packers. He is a big fan of the team, so it makes sense that he was there. This was the third time they met this season, since they are division rivals. In the regular season, the teams split the games, each winning one.

However, the argument could be made that the Bears won the most important matchup. They eliminated the Packers from the playoffs in dramatic fashion.

Going into halftime, the Bears found themselves down 21-3. Nothing was going their way, and their chances of winning seemed slim.

They started rallying in the third quarter, cutting it to a five-point game with just over 10 minutes left. The Packers would score again, but the Bears answered with a touchdown of their own.

After the Packers missed a field goal, the Bears scored again to take a four-point lead. The Packers were unable to score, giving Chicago the win.

Now, the Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. The Rams are coming off a nail-biting playoff win on the road over the Carolina Panthers.