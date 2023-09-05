With a Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, a lot of eyes will be on the Arrowheads as the NFL season begins. Ahead of the Chiefs-Lions game, we'll be making our Chiefs Week 1 predictions.

Kansas City heads into this season looking to defend their Super Bowl title. Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs in the first game of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday night against the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

This is a highly anticipated matchup, not only because it's the first game of football season but because Detroit is a team on the rise. The Lions have not won a division title since 1993 but are expected to contend for the NFC North title this season.

While the Chiefs have been one of the best teams in football for the past few seasons, Detroit has a chance to upset them in Week 1. Kansas City will be without their best defensive player in Week 1 as star defensive tackle Chris Jones is holding out for a new contract. Jones is one of the best defensive players in all of football. His absence will weaken Kansas City's defense. Last season, Jones was a first-team All-Pro, with 15.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. He is the driving force of the Chiefs pass rush and defense. Without him, their defense will have a tough task ahead of them in Week 1.

Nevertheless, let's move on to our Chiefs Week 1 predictions.

3. Patrick Mahomes opens season with four touchdowns

The Chiefs have had one of the most explosive offenses in football since Mahomes took over at quarterback. Last season, Mahomes and Kansas City's offense were expected to drop off as star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, that was not the case. Mahomes didn't have as talented of a receiver core, but he put the haters' questions to rest and won the MVP award.

Kansas City then went on to win the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 67.1 completion percentage. He also rushed for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Mahomes is the best player in the league and is tough for defenses to stop. The Lions have a good chance of being a playoff team this season, but their offense is their strength.

This Week 1 matchup should be a shootout, and Mahomes could start the season with a four-touchdown game.

2. Travis Kelce goes over 100 yards

Travis Kelce is undoubtedly the best tight end in football and one of the greatest in NFL history. Kansas City enters this season again with an unproven wide receiver core of Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Rashee Rice. However, they have a number one weapon on offense, as Mahomes' connection with Kelce is one of the best in the league.

Last season, Kelce caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. It doesn't seem to matter how defenses scheme against Kelce, as he always finds a way to make an impact. Detroit will have a difficult task covering him, and Mahomes will target Kelce a ton in Week 1.

1. Chiefs beat Lions

Although the Lions are a team on the rise, Kansas City will be too much for them in Week 1. The Chiefs are the best team in the league, coming off a Super Bowl title. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the toughest environments for road teams.

Detroit could give Kansas City a great game, but at home, Mahomes and the Chiefs will come out on top and move to 1-0 in 2023-24.