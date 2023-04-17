After months of waiting, the 2023 NBA Playoffs are officially here with all Game 1s in the books. Now, the attention will shift towards the second games that could determine the fate of each series. With the Brooklyn Nets set to face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Monday, it is time for some Nets Game 2 bold predictions.

The Nets had one of the most intriguing seasons in the league. They ended up trading away both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in February despite having one of the best records in the NBA, as both stars requested trades. Still, Brooklyn managed to end 45-37 and secure the No. 6 seed, as well as the final direct playoff spot in the East.

On the other side of the series, Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 54-28 record and secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. This was the franchise’s best campaign in more than two decades.

In Game 1, the 76ers opened the series with a 121-101 victory at home. This was their fifth win over the Nets this season (regular season and playoffs), maintaining their perfect record against Brooklyn in 2022-23.

Following a 20-point loss, the Nets cannot afford to go down 2-0 in the series. Because of that, they might need to do more than they are used to so they can have a chance on Monday.

That said, here are some bold predictions as the Brooklyn Nets travel for their Game 2 of the first round versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

3. Brooklyn forces James Harden to 5+ turnovers

One player that certainly played a key role in Philadelphia’s win on Saturday was James Harden. The guard was the second-leading scorer on the Sixers and had the highest plus/minus of the game with +20.

Harden finished the day with a double-double, tallying 23 points and 13 assists plus four rebounds and a steal. He shot just 8-for-21 from the field but was 7-for-13 from beyond the arc.

While MVP finalist Joel Embiid deserves most of the attention, the Nets cannot ignore Harden’s contributions. If they can contain his playmaking and long-distance shooting abilities, they could have a better chance of stealing home-court advantage on Monday.

As Game 1 indicated, taking care of the ball could be an X-factor. The Nets had 19 turnovers as opposed to only eight for the Sixers. Additionally, Philadelphia scored 31 points off turnovers while Brooklyn had just 11.

The bold prediction is that the Nets will force Harden to five-plus turnovers in Game 2. Should that happen, Brooklyn could have a better chance to make the game closer than it was on Saturday.

2. Mikal Bridges leads the team in points once again

Acquired in the Durant trade to the Phoenix Suns, Mikal Bridges has emerged as one of the best young players in the league. Once known for his defense, the forward is now an important offensive weapon for Brooklyn.

In Game 1, Bridges recorded 30 points, five rebounds and one assist plus a block. He went 12-for-18 from the field, while hitting two 3-pointers. He ended up leading the game in both points and field goals made.

In 27 games in the regular season since joining Brooklyn in February, Bridges was efficient on offense. He averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 boards and 2.7 assists plus a steal a night.

He shot 47.5% from the field, 37.6% from beyond the arc and 89.4% from the charity stripe. The Villanova product accomplished these numbers even though he played in fewer minutes than he did in Phoenix this season.

Now with the team down 1-0 in the series, Brooklyn will need everything it can get from Bridges once again. The bold prediction is that he will lead the Nets in back-to-back outings, allowing them to stay alive in the game.

1. This is- at most- a 10-point game

Still, with such a dominating win in Game 1 despite Bridges’ efforts, it is difficult to ignore what Philadelphia has been doing this season. Also, an MVP-level season from Embiid should help them in the postseason as well.

According to FanDuel, the 76ers are the favorites to win Game 2. Currently, the spread is -10, which is the second largest among all Game 2’s of the first round.

While it might be complicated to upset the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center, the Nets could at the very least make it a closer game than it was on Saturday.

The bold prediction is that it will be at most a 10-point game. Even though Philadelphia still has the better chance of winning it, keeping it a close one could motivate Brooklyn for the remainder of the series. If that is the case, things could be very different at the Barclays Center for Games 3 and 4.