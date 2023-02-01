The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in the NFL coaching carousel on Tuesday by landing Sean Payton. Denver had to trade a first-and second-round pick to New Orleans, but with a coach of Payton’s pedigree, it may be worth it. After hiring a first-time head coach in Nathaniel Hackett went poorly, the Broncos went in the exact opposite direction this time in order to turn things around with Russell Wilson under center.

While Payton is great, Denver’s fate hinges on the performance of Wilson, for better or worse. In 2022, it was definitely for the worse as Wilson had the worst season of his career. In his first season in Denver, Wilson completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Not exactly worth the massive haul the Broncos gave up to acquire him, or the massive extension they signed him to before the season.

As bad as this season was for Wilson, next season provides a chance to get back on track. Wilson has shown he can be one of the best QBs in the game, and that ability is still in there somewhere. Not to mention, he will have a much better coach in Payton, compared to the overmatched Hackett.

With Payton at the helm, here are three bold predictions for Wilson in 2023.

3. Wilson throws under 10 interceptions

Throughout his career, Wilson has been up and down in terms of turnovers. He has thrown more than 10 interceptions in five of his 11 seasons, including two of the last three. It’s also important to note that in three of his final four seasons in Seattle, he threw seven or fewer interceptions.

It’s no secret that Hackett played a big role in Denver’s offensive struggles this season, so Payton would already be an upgrade. As an example, Drew Brees threw eight or fewer interceptions in his final four seasons. Additionally, Payton also helped Jameis Winston cut down on his infamous turnover problem, as he threw just three picks in eight games in 2021. If he can work the same magic on Wilson, the quarterback will have a much better season in 2023.

2. Russ throws between 25 and 30 touchdowns

Throughout his Seattle tenure, Russell Wilson was a touchdown machine. He passed for at least 20 touchdowns in every season, at least 25 in eight seasons, and at least 30 in five seasons. In 2020, his final full season in Seattle, he tossed a career-high 40 touchdowns.

That all changed when he came to Denver, as his 16 touchdowns were a career-low by far. The Broncos have some solid weapons like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler, so a rebound is possible. Brees threw for at least 24 touchdowns in every season under Payton, including his final season in 2020 where he was far from his peak. Wilson is definitely capable of putting up similar numbers, and Payton should help him get there.

1. Wilson and Payton lead the Broncos to a winning record

Now, expecting a 5-12 team to achieve a winning record the next season is a huge ask. However, it is certainly possible under Payton, who never finished worse than 7-9 in New Orleans. He knows how to win, and could set a solid roster on the right path, especially if Russell Wilson can rediscover his peak form.

Also, don’t forget that Denver lost a whopping nine one-score games, including three in overtime, in 2022. If even half of those games go the Broncos’ way, they almost certainly make the playoffs. Those games include ones against the Ravens, Chargers and two against the Chiefs. Their schedule is also relatively manageable after finishing last in the division.

Now, we’re not saying that the Broncos win the AFC West or even make the playoffs. After all, that Patrick Mahomes guy in Kansas City is still pretty good. However, finishing 9-8 is not that farfetched all things considered.