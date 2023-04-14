Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns finished the season as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a record of 45-37. They are now preparing for a first round matchup with the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They will be at full strength going into the series, something the Clippers will not be able to say for themselves. Regardless of if the Clippers reach full strength with a return from Paul George, they still might not be a match for a Suns team that looks like a juggernaut with Kevin Durant. In eight games that Durant has suited up for Phoenix, the Suns are 8-0, with two of those wins coming against the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets. The Suns might be the No. 4 seed, but they could just be the most dangerous team in the West.

Besides Kevin Durant, the Suns have a pretty stacked roster up and down. Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring at 27.8 points per game, while Durant is right behind him at 26. Center DeAndre Ayton averages 18 points and 10 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul is averaging 13.9 points and 8.9 assists. Overall, the Suns have a multitude of players who can create shots for themselves and facilitate; they definitely have championship aspirations on their mind. For now, the first round matchup against the Clippers is the priority, specifically Game 1. With that being said, here are 3 bold predictions for the Suns in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

*Stats via ESPN

Chris Paul is highest Phoenix Suns scorer in Game 1

The Los Angeles Clippers will go into Game 1 focusing on their matchups with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and rightfully so. Averaging over 50 points a game between the two, if the Clippers can neutralize their output, that would be half of the Suns scoring. The Clippers will actually do a decent job on Durant and Booker, and in turn force other guys on the Suns to step up. Surprisingly, it won’t be DeAndre Ayton who picks up the slack in the scoring department; it will be Chris Paul who leads the Suns in scoring in Game 1.

Chris Paul finished the regular season with the lowest scoring average of his 18-year career. It was the first time that pundits across the league started to mention Father Time truly having an impact on Paul, as there were moments where it looked liked he might have lost a step. Going into the 2023 NBA Playoffs without a ring and still the oldest he has ever been, Paul knows it will soon be now or never. With Durant now on the squad, this is Paul’s golden opportunity to get that coveted first NBA Championship.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As the Clippers do all they can to slow down Durant and Booker in Game 1, Paul will come out of the gates aggressively on the way to a game-high scoring output. Paul will knock down a few three-pointers, and expect to see some patented CP3 fadeaways late in the game. Suns fans wouldn’t expect it, but they certainly will take the high scoring game from Chris Paul.

Damion Lee plays 30 minutes in Game 1 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers

Damion Lee has averaged 20 minutes off the bench this year for the Phoenix Suns. This is his first year in Phoenix after four in Golden State with the Warriors, including an NBA Finals victory in 2022. Besides the ring, Lee has plenty of playoff experience being a former Warrior. With this in mind, Monty Williams is going to find ways to get Damion Lee more involved and he will see at least 30 minutes in Game 1.

Besides Kevin Durant, Damion Lee is the only other person on the Suns roster with a ring. Come the NBA Playoffs, the intensity of the game skyrockets, and the atmosphere is indescribable unless experienced. Playing in these games requires an extra focus, a heightened attention to detail, and Lee has shown that he possesses both. There is no replacement for playoff experience in the big moments, which is why Lee will play so much in Game 1. If Game 1 is any indication, Lee will find himself involved quite a bit more in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Suns hold Kawhi Leonard to under 20 points

Kawhi Leonard has rounded into form right as the 2023 NBA Playoffs are beginning. Over his last four games, Leonard averaged 29 points per game, while he averaged only 23.8 for the regular season. It could not be coming at a better time for the Clippers, as they will need Leonard to step up big time without Paul George to start the series. Unfortunately for the Clippers, the Suns are going to shut down Leonard and keep him under 20 points.

Without George, the Suns know the main priority is to contain Leonard. The Clippers have plenty of options on a deep roster, but in order for them to keep up with a team as talented as the Suns, Leonard has to play at the top of his game. He will undoubtedly be given sets as the priority for the Clippers offense, and the Suns are going to be prepared. As Game 1 comes to a close, Kawhi Leonard will be under 20 points. This most likely suggests a good start to the 2023 NBA Playoffs for the Phoenix Suns.