The Indianapolis Colts will likely play in Week 7 with most of their offense at full strength. While they will return starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts are also expected to have all three of their top receivers in the game.

Ahead of their Week 7 home game against the Miami Dolphins, the Colts expect Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce to all be in the lineup despite questionable tags, per Ian Rapoport. Pittman, Downs and Pierce are the team's three starting receivers, each dealing with separate minor injuries. Should either player be unable to go, rookie Adonai Mitchell will likely be the next man up.

The trio of receivers all played in Indianapolis' last outing against the Tennessee Titans with Joe Flacco at the helm. Downs led the team with seven catches, 66 yards and a touchdown while Pittman also added a score on three catches for 35 yards. Pierce did not bring in a reception on four targets.

On the year, Pierce is the team's leading receiver with 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, Downs leads the team with 27 receptions with Pittman right behind him at 25.

Despite the positive injury news, the Colts will not have their entire offense with them. Star running back Jonathan Taylor will not return in Week 7 from an ankle injury and is out at least one more game.

Colts look to get over .500 with Week 7 win

After winning three of their last four games, the Colts have a chance to obtain a winning record for the first time in 2024 should they get past the shorthanded Dolphins in Week 7. Indianapolis is coming off a 20-17 win over the Titans in Week 6.

Since beginning the year at 0-2 the Colts have gone on an unlikely run in their last four games, all with Flacco under center in place of Richardson. However, Richardson returns in Week 7, putting Flacco back on the bench.

In the three games he has played in, Flacco has thrown for 716 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He leads the team in all three categories over Richardson despite appearing in one less game. Richardson's play style has often led to big plays for the Colts' offense but an equal amount of turnovers as he has just three touchdowns to six interceptions through his four games.

While the Colts are getting healthier, the Dolphins are still struggling on offense without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The team has gone just 1-2 in the three games without him as interim quarterback Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley has struggled to find his rhythm as a passer.