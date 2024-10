Despite being plagued by injury troubles in the early stages of the 2024-25 NFL campaign, the Indianapolis Colts own a 3-3 record. They will again be forced to take the field significantly shorthanded for their Week 7 home game versus the Miami Dolphins, as Jonathan Taylor is being ruled out with a high-ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lucas Oil Stadium will witness a key return, however. Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson is cleared to play on Sunday.