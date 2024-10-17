The Indianapolis Colts are a bit banged up, but they could be getting healthier as they head into their Week 7 contest against the Miami Dolphins. Two key players who the team will be keeping an eye on throughout the week are quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor, as both guys have missed time with injuries as of late.

Both Richardson and Taylor suffered injuries in their Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Richardson picking up an oblique injury, and Taylor suffering a high ankle sprain. While Richardson appears to be trending towards playing against the Dolphins, Taylor may end up needing another week of rest and rehab before he's ultimately ready to return to action.

“I'm told that Anthony Richardson is expected to start this week, according to sources, as long as there's no setbacks. There's a little bit more of a question for Jonathan Taylor, who didn't practice today. He's been dealing with a high ankle sprain…They want him to be able to go and not reinjure that ankle. It wouldn't surprise me if it takes another week for Jonathan Taylor to get back into full swing.” – Cameron Wolfe, The Insiders

Colts get mixed bag of injury updates on Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor

While Indianapolis has managed to pick up a pair of victories in the wake of these two key injuries, there's no doubt that the Colts want to get these guys back on the field as soon as possible. Richardson practiced fully on Wednesday and seems to be set to play against the Dolphins, but Taylor did not practice at all, indicating that he may need a bit more time before getting back on the field.

If Richardson can't play, Joe Flacco would step back under center, while Trey Sermon would be called upon to fill in for Taylor again, assuming he's healthy enough to go, as he's dealing with a shoulder injury as well. Both these guys will be worth keeping tabs on over the next couple of days, but it looks like they may have to settle for just getting Richardson back in Week 7, while waiting a little bit longer for Taylor to be good to go.