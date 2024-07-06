In the world of the NFL, backup quarterbacks have an odd place. Nobody wants to see them on the field unless the starter is struggling. But their value could be the difference between missing and making the playoffs. So when looking at cut candidates for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it may seem out of the norm to consider C.J. Beathard.

The veteran signal-caller would operate as QB No. 3 behind standout starter Trevor Lawrence and potentially solid backup Mac Jones. But there’s a chance the Jaguars opt to go with only two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster when cut time comes on Aug. 27.

Other players in line for potentially receiving the dreaded cut notice are defensive lineman De'Shaan Dixon and defensive back Tre Flowers.

Can Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard make a case for a roster spot?

It looked like Jacksonville would cruise into 2024 with Beathard as its top backup. But injuries likely played a role in the Jaguars hedging their bets.

Beathard reportedly dealt with relevant-enough injuries that caused the Jaguars to question whether he would be ready for a complete season. And the Jaguars were able to get Mac Jones “for a bag of peanuts” according to an NFL executive who was quoted by Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Jones showed flashes of potential with the Patriots despite a poor win-loss record. He fits the role of a quality NFL backup, a guy who can jump in at a moment’s notice and make enough plays to salvage a win or two until the starter returns. It’s unlikely any NFL team would buy Jones as a full-time starter these days. But that’s even more so the case for Beathard, a six-year veteran who had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons with the 49ers but struggled with poor TD-to-interception ratios.

With the Jaguars for the last three years, Beathhard has attempted a total of only 66 passes for a total of 417 yards and one touchdown.

Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson told athlonsports.com it’s a possibility.

“A guy like Mac Jones to come in and solidify and really give us three quarterbacks that you’re going to need as we’ve seen, as history would say,” Pederson said earlier this year.

But when the roster pinch hits, Beathard may be looking for work.

DL De'Shaan Dixon out of Jaugars’ plans?

Jacksonville focused on the defensive line in the offseason. The Jaguars gave Arik Armstead a three-year $51 million contract to disrupt offenses from the left defensive end spot.

Then the Jags got really busy in the NFL Draft. They picked Maason Smith (second round, No. 48), Jordan Jefferson (fourth, 116) and Myles Cole (seventh, 236).

That flurry of activity must have looked like writing on the wall for Dixon, a 6-foot-5, 247-pounder who saw little action as a rookie in 2022 and missed the cut in 2023. He switched from outside linebacker to defensive tackle, which sounds enormously difficult, but maybe it gives him the best chance of sticking around this year. It would certainly be a great story if it works.

But the biggest problem will be working against younger players who are more comfortable with the nuances of the position. And Dixon will only have the short time of training came to stand out.

CB Tre Flowers will have to fight for a role

Jacksonville did a nice job with its secondary after entering the offseason with question marks. The Jaguars released Darious Williams in a cap-saving manuver, but gave Ronald Darby a two-year, $10 million contract.

Then the Jaguars hit what some are calling a draft steal. They selected Jarrian Jones out of Florida State in the third round with pick No. 96 overall. While it’s way too early to make projections, Jones has been mentioned in the same sentence with former Jaguars standout Jalen Ramsey. Jones told jacksonville.com he takes the comparison in stride.

“Speaking of Jalen and just coming from Florida State, it’s a way that we play football,” Jones said “It's a way of life. Everyone that comes from Florida State, you’re getting man DBs. You get DBs that are physical. They play football. It's not luck he came and did what he did. I definitely want to follow in his footsteps but kind of put my own swag on it.”

Jones looked good in offseason activities and could battle for a starting spot before the season is over.

And this makes life more difficult for Flowers, who is listed as seventh on the depth chart among eight cornerbacks. And the Jaguars will likely keep only six.

Flowers, a fifth-round pick in 2018 by the Seahawks, signed with the Jags in the offseason. He appeared in 17 games with three starts for the Falcons in 2023.